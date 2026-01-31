KZN Education to address sanitation crisis at Nkandla school

Concerns were raised about inadequate sanitation facilities at the school

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said it will address sanitation challenges at Mthiyaqhwa High School in the Madiyane area of Nkandla, within the King Cetshwayo District, to ensure classes continue without disruption.

The department said the intervention follows engagements between the district, its infrastructure unit, and the Independent Development Trust (IDT), during which concerns were raised about inadequate sanitation facilities at the school.

Intervention at Mthiyaqhwa High School

As an interim solution, the department will provide chemical toilets to meet basic sanitation needs while longer-term infrastructure plans are finalised.

“The provision of chemical toilets was prioritised to address basic sanitation needs without delay,” the department said in a statement.

The department has since confirmed that the toilets were delivered by the IDT, restoring access to sanitation facilities for pupils and teachers.

“This swift response demonstrates the department’s commitment to safeguarding the learning environment and ensuring that schools remain functional, safe and conducive to teaching and learning,” it said.

The department added that it continues to work with relevant stakeholders to implement sustainable infrastructure solutions and to “uphold the dignity, health, and well-being of pupils and educators across the province”.

KZN enrolment milestone reached

The sanitation intervention comes as KwaZulu-Natal celebrates an education milestone.

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka announced that the province has enrolled more than 2.9 million pupils for the 2026 academic year, becoming the first province to reach its enrolment targets.

Speaking at Addington Primary School in Durban, Hlomuka said a total of 2 918 003 pupils had been enrolled across the province’s 12 districts.

“We have been visiting schools across districts and so far, we are satisfied that the enrolment process was smooth and successful across all 12 districts of the province,” he said.

Hlomuka said the achievement ensured access to education for every eligible child, but stressed that the focus must now shift to classroom performance.

“While reaching this target is significant, our work continues to ensure that enrolment translates into learning, performance and success in every classroom,” he said.

Infrastructure, performance and ongoing pressures

The MEC also reflected on the province’s 2025 matric results, which saw KwaZulu-Natal ranked the top-performing province for the first time.

“The challenge is not only to reach the top, but to remain at the top,” Hlomuka said.

However, he acknowledged ongoing budget and staffing pressures, noting that 89% of the department’s R62.989 billion allocation is spent on compensation of employees, limiting the ability to appoint additional teachers.

Despite these constraints, the department said interventions such as those at Mthiyaqhwa High School reflect its commitment to ensuring that schools across KwaZulu-Natal remain safe, dignified and focused on teaching and learning.

