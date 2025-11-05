KZN MEC condemns arson attack at Mpolweni Secondary School

Hlomuka issued a strong appeal to parents and community leaders, to help protect schools and report those behind the attack.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Sipho Hlomuka has strongly condemned the burning and vandalism of Mpolweni Secondary School in the uMgungundlovu District, describing it as a “cowardly attack” on children’s education and the future of the community.

Criminal attack on education

Parts of the school were reportedly set alight, while several classrooms and offices were broken into and damaged during the incident.

Despite the destruction, the school hall was not affected, allowing matric pupils to continue with their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations as planned.

Hlomuka labelled the attack as “a disgraceful and deliberate assault” on education, vowing that no criminal act will disrupt the province’s exam schedule.

“This is a disgraceful and deliberate attack on the education of our children. For anyone to burn and vandalise a school, especially during the NSC examinations, shows a shocking level of criminality and disregard for our learners’ future,” he said.

The MEC warned that such acts of sabotage drain the department’s already stretched budget and undermine efforts to provide quality education.

“We will not allow thugs to hold our education system hostage,” Hlomuka added.

Police investigation underway

The MEC confirmed that law enforcement agencies have been directed to prioritise the investigation, with those responsible expected to face “harsh consequences”, including criminal prosecution and civil claims for damages.

“The perpetrators will face harsh consequences, including criminal prosecution and civil claims for damages,” he said.

He further announced that the department will tighten security measures at schools, working closely with the South African Police Service (Saps) and Community Policing Forums (CPFs) to prevent similar incidents.

Communities urged to speak out

Hlomuka issued a strong appeal to parents, community leaders, and traditional authorities to help protect schools and report those behind the attack.

“Communities must stop shielding criminals. If you know who did this, and you keep quiet, you are equally responsible for destroying the future of our children,” he said.

The MEC reaffirmed that the province remains committed to ensuring that teaching and learning continue without interruption, despite the setbacks caused by the attack.

