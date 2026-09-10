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KZN pupils put province on SADC intellectual map

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

2 minute read

10 September 2026

02:53 pm

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The SADC competition is open to secondary school pupils across the region and aims to promote youth participation in regional integration

KZN pupils put province on SADC intellectual map

Southern African Development Community flag. Picture: iStock

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Two KwaZulu-Natal pupils have put their province at the top of the academic leaderboard after taking first and third place in the 2026 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secondary School Essay Competition.

Siyambonga Makhoba claimed first position, while Alwande Madlala secured third among South Africa’s national winners after tackling a question on how Southern Africa can drive industrialisation, transform agriculture, and shift towards cleaner energy.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka welcomed the achievement, saying it demonstrated the academic ability of pupils in the province.

“This is a significant achievement for both students and for KwaZulu-Natal. Their ability to engage thoughtfully with a complex regional development issue demonstrates the depth of talent within our schools,” Hlomuka said.

From classroom to regional stage

The SADC competition is open to secondary school pupils across the region and aims to promote youth participation in regional integration.

This year’s essay topic challenged entrants to consider: “How can SADC achieve industrialisation, agricultural transformation, and energy transition for a resilient future?”

Hlomuka said the achievement also highlighted the importance of developing critical thinking, research, innovation and academic excellence in schools.

“We are encouraged to see young people thinking beyond the classroom and contributing ideas on matters that will have a direct bearing on the future of our region. This is precisely the kind of critical and forward-looking thinking that our education system must continue to cultivate,” he said.

Hlomuka praises support behind achievement

The MEC also acknowledged the contribution of teachers, school leadership and families in supporting the pupils’ academic development and nurturing their potential.

He encouraged other pupils to make use of opportunities that strengthen their writing, research, analytical and critical-thinking skills.

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He said such platforms help young people develop confidence and contribute meaningfully to issues affecting society.

“Both learners represented our province with distinction. We wish them well in their academic journey and trust that this achievement will be the beginning of many more successes,” Hlomuka said.

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