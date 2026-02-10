‘KZN schools must be safe havens’ – MEC after Eastwood Secondary bullying incident

MEC Hlomuka calls for discipline and respect after Eastwood Secondary School bullying

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) education department and the police have responded to a bullying incident at a Pietermaritzburg high school, suspending pupils and reinforcing school safety measures.

A video emerged over the weekend from Eastwood Secondary School. It depicts a pupil assaulting another pupil in the presence of classmates. Someone filmed the video in a classroom.

The department confirmed that the incident happened on Wednesday, 4 February 2026.

School bullying incident in Pietermaritzburg

KZN MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka condemned the incident and expressed deep concern.

He said bullying, intimidation and violence in schools are unacceptable. He added that such behaviour undermines pupils’ right to a safe and dignified learning environment.

ALSO READ: All South African schools have an anti-bullying policy – it’s called the law

Departmental circuit management officials, the school governing body (SGB) and the police visited the school on Monday.

The team also provided support to the affected pupils, teachers and the larger school community.

Investigations launched by education officials and police

The police have opened a case and are investigating the matter.

The school has suspended the alleged perpetrators pending the outcome of the investigation.

The department will also hold a meeting to determine the way forward.

ALSO READ: More than 3 700 pupils involved in bullying incidents in Eastern Cape so far this year

The MEC has urged parents, teachers and communities to collaborate with the department. He said this will help instil discipline, respect and positive values in pupils.

“Our schools must remain safe havens for learning and development. Acts of bullying have no place in our education system,” Hlomuka said.

“We commend the swift intervention by school management, circuit officials and Saps, and we will ensure that appropriate action is taken once the investigation has been finalised.”

Milnerton High School expulsions

This latest bullying incident comes days after Milnerton High School in Cape Town expelled six pupils. The expulsions followed the assault of a Grade 10 pupil.

Video footage depicts a pupil being physically and verbally attacked by a group of boys. Others stand by, with some cheering on the perpetrators.

ALSO READ: ‘The silence feels unbearable’: Heartbreak over bullied teen’s death

The video circulated widely on social media in October 2025 and sparked national outrage.

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Joy Maimela, has welcomed the school’s decision to expel the pupils. The decision followed a disciplinary process.

‘Serious misconduct cannot be tolerated’

According to Maimela, the committee supports the school and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) taking firm action.

“While every learner has the right to education, this right must be exercised in a manner that respects the rights and safety of others. Serious misconduct cannot be tolerated, and appropriate disciplinary measures are necessary to maintain order and protect the school community,” the chairperson said on Monday.

NOW READ: Why self-defence could save your life