Limpopo principal facing sexual assault charges granted bail and suspended

A Capricorn principal is accused of sexually assaulting a Grade 12 pupil, prompting his suspension and calls for safer learning environments.

Schools should be safe havens for learning, not places where children fear for their safety, says Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

She was expressing her concern over a Capricorn school principal facing sexual assault charges in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

The 51-year-old principal, Cornelius Sebothoma, appeared briefly in court on Thursday for a bail application on a charge of sexual assault. The accused was granted bail of R3000.

Principal granted R3 000 bail

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Sebothoma’s bail conditions are that he must not interfere with state witnesses or the police investigation, not commit a schedule 1 offence and attend court on all appointed dates until the matter is finalised.

“He was also informed that failure to appear may lead to his bail being cancelled and bail money forfeited to the state,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

The incident allegedly occurred at a local school in the Lebowakgomo policing area of Capricorn district, on Saturday, 16 August 2025, at 11am.

According to the NPA, a 17-year-old girl in Grade 12 was playing with her cellphone on 11 August during lessons when her life orientation teacher confiscated her phone and took it to the principal.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the pupil went to the principal’s office to retrieve her phone. She allegedly made several attempts to collect her phone but was unsuccessful because Sebothoma wasn’t available.

Principal allegedly kissed 17-year-old victim in his office

On Saturday, the victim attended extra lessons classes and she went to the principal’s office to get her phone.

“The principal allegedly instructed her to come alone to his office. The victim told her friend to wait outside before returning to the office, where the suspect allegedly touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her,” Mashaba said.

The NPA clarified that Sebothoma sexually assaulted the victim by kissing her.

“The victim reported the incident to her mother, who then accompanied her to the police station to report the incident,and the accused was arrested,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Mashaba added that the case was referred to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on Wednesday, 20 August. Sebothoma was immediately arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Case postponed to 20 October

In court on Thursday, the state did not oppose the bail application since it is a Schedule 1 offence and subject to the conditions imposed.

The matter was postponed to 20 October 2025 for further investigations.

Limpopo education MEC Mavhungu Lerule Ramakhanya confirmed on Friday that Sebothoma had been suspended with immediate effect and the department will investigate the matter.

“The accusation is a setback on the efforts taken to address gender-based violence and the rights of learners,” the Limpopo deeartment of Education said in a statement.

The department said it will not make further comments on the matter as it is in court. It has also offered the victim support through psycho-social sessions and counselling.

Principal suspended by education department

Hadebe said it is deeply disturbing when those entrusted with the care and education of children allegedly abuse their positions of authority.

“Schools should be safe havens for learning, not places where children fear for their safety. We commend the victim for her courage in reporting this incident and assure the community that we will ensure a thorough investigation and that justice takes its course,” she said.

