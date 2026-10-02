What are ‘scrubs’? New products consumed by students raise alarm

The department said these claims must be investigated and scientifically tested by the relevant authorities.

Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile has called for urgent police intervention to protect pupils from potentially hazardous products. He did this after concerns were raised about a product known as “scrubs” being purchased and consumed by some pupils.

Maile has written to Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, expressing concern about the pace of investigations into the product. He is also calling for authorities to establish what it contains, where it comes from and who is supplying it.

The Gauteng Department of Education’s fact-finding process could not establish the exact source or composition of the product.

Claims that “scrubs” consist of used cooking oil, chicken remnants and spices allegedly originating from fast-food outlets have not been independently verified. The department said these claims must be investigated. They must also be scientifically tested by the relevant authorities.

Maile wants urgent investigation

Maile said authorities should act swiftly whenever a potentially unsafe product is found in the possession of pupils.

He called for a coordinated response involving the South African Police Service, Environmental Health Practitioners, municipal environmental health services, the Gauteng Department of Health and other authorities. These authorities are responsible for food safety, environmental health and waste management.

Environmental Health Practitioners should also continue routine inspections of food vendors, including those operating outside school premises, the department said.

Maile also criticised businesses for irresponsible waste disposal. However, the department said its investigation had not established that any particular restaurant or fast-food outlet supplied the product.

“It is reckless for any business to dispose of its waste in a manner that allows materials which are not intended or safe for human consumption to find their way into our communities and ultimately into our schools,” Maile said.

“Businesses must take responsibility for how their waste is handled from the point of disposal to its final destination.”

‘Scrubs’ not part of school feeding programme

The department has instructed schools and pupils that consuming oil-fry residue commonly referred to as “scrubs”, or anything similar obtained from unknown or unauthorised sources, is not permitted.

Unauthorised products may not be added to meals provided through the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).

Teachers and food handlers have also been instructed to monitor meal-serving and consumption areas. They must immediately report incidents through the appropriate departmental structures.

The department stressed that “scrubs” do not form part of the NSNP or its approved menu.

Fact-finding visits to the schools found that they complied with the programme’s food requirements. The visit also found no evidence that externally purchased products formed part of meals supplied through the programme.

The NSNP provides daily breakfast and lunch to 1 738 266 pupils across 1 675 Gauteng schools. This programme is supported by 8 728 food handlers.

The programme covers 1 086 primary schools, 475 secondary schools and 114 schools for pupils with special education needs.

Approximately R1.69 billion has been allocated to the programme for the 2026/27 financial year.

Maile warns against ‘reckless’ reporting

The department also warned against conflating products pupils purchase independently from external vendors with food supplied through the NSNP.

Maile said inaccurate or sensational reporting could create unnecessary panic and undermine confidence in a programme on which more than 1.7 million pupils depend.

The department said such reporting could also lead parents to discourage children from eating school meals or pupils to refuse food. This could potentially leave children hungry despite no finding that the product under investigation forms part of the NSNP.

Maile called on school governing bodies, parents, teachers, pupils, food handlers, law-enforcement agencies, environmental health authorities, businesses and communities to remain alert.

“Education requires a social compact. Government and schools cannot confront every social challenge alone. It takes a village to raise a child,” Maile said.

“Parents, School Governing Bodies, communities, businesses, law-enforcement agencies and government all have a responsibility to protect our children and ensure that schools remain safe environments for teaching and learning.”