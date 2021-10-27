Matric exams: It’s all systems go for the Class of 2021

Cheryl Kahla

The Class of 2021 – a total of 897 786 candidates who had to endure a worldwide pandemic this year – will sit for their final matric exams today.

They will sit for their exams at 6 326 public, 526 independent and 326 designated examination centres, according to the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba.

Matric exams 2021

Education department ready

Of the 897 786 NSC examination candidates, 735,677 are full-time candidates and 162,109 part-time. The examinations will conclude on 7 December 2021.

The Gauteng department of education said an extensive network of monitors across the province have been officially appointed and trained as chief invigilators and monitors.

“The invigilators and monitors are sourced from our Head Office, Districts and other education stakeholders, to ensure that the processes relating to conduct, administration and management of the NSC examination is fair, credible and run with integrity,” said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Covid-19 challenges

Mbinqo-Gigaba wished the class of 2021 well for their upcoming final exams and urged them to “continue working hard and to keep their focus.”

“I know it has been a challenging few years since your schooling was disrupted due to Covid-19, but you have the support of the whole country.”

“It has truly been a catch-up year for this cohort,” she said.

She said it was a “strenuous academic year for this class, with some of the Grade 11 and the full Grade 12 curriculum that had to be covered.”

Support

She said it’s important to support candidates by ensuring they have enough time to study in an environment conducive to prepare for the final matric exams.

Moreover, Mbinqo-Gigaba called on parents and educators specifically to now “help create the best conditions and environment for these learners to study”.

It’s vital to keep students’ emotional and mental well-being in mind during this stressful period, she said. Mbinqo-Gigaba also thanked teachers and wished them well:

“I want to also wish teachers, invigilators and markers the best of luck with the task ahead. We want everyone to be at their best to once again ensure credible NSC examinations”.

