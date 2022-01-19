Matric results 2021: Here’s how to prepare yourself emotionally

Cheryl Kahla

While many matriculants are celebrating, others are battling anxiety ahead of the release of the 2021 matric results.

Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA) academic Kemel Govender wants you to know you are not alone.

Here are a few tips on how to prepare for the matric results.

Matric results 2021

Unprecedented challenges during pandemic

After months of study and exam stress, grade 12 pupils also had to deal with the challenges that come with completing their senior year during a worldwide pandemic.

Govender says thousands of students are currently facing the same battle: dealing with anxiety ahead of the results being released this week.

“Whilst a vast majority are celebrating this amazing achievement, others are tense, concerned and troubled as they wait for their final results to be released”.

Most stressful period

Many are worried about disappointing their family and friends, while others are concerned over how the matric results could affect their future.

Govender says: “You need to remember that at this point, you have done everything possible to ensure victory – all the extra sessions, missed important functions, late nights, and beating Covid-19”.

That said, it doesn’t take away from the fact the coming weeks will be “even more stressful than the entire year”, Govender warns.

How to cope with anxiety

Stay calm and talk to someone

If you’re battling with stress and anxiety ahead of the matric results announcement, talk about your fears and feelings with those you trust.

Govender adds: “As clichéd as this might sound, it is important to ‘STAY CALM’.”

“Once you receive your statement of results, take a deep breath, and don’t let a bad grade hold you back from pursuing your dreams and goals.”

Focus on your future

According to Govender, “success appears differently for everyone and most definitely is not defined by all A’s” or being labelled as the top achiever.

“If you are focusing on your own goals and future achievements, you are on the right path.”

Worrying over an aspect of your life which is now completely behind you will only set you up for a vicious cycle of negativity.

Maintain a positive mindset

Maintain a positive mindset at all costs. Govender suggests catching up on lost sleep, exercising, finding a hobby or even applying for a holiday job.

In the event that the results are not as good as expected, the best way forward is through it. Do that by learning from your mistakes by:

Listening to audiobooks, podcasts or videos to overload your brain with positivity.

Creating goals for the future and focus on turning a setback into a breakthrough.

Identifying areas to focus on and set up a strict plan to track future progress.

Remember: success is not always about achieving straigh A’s, but how you accept challenges.

Most importantly, by remaining focused on your future.

Positive future outlook

If your results are not quite what you expected, remember that it’s not the end of the world. In fact, some of the world’s most successful people have experienced setbacks.

Govender suggests applying for a matric remark, writing supplementary exams, or redoing matric via a college.

Futhermore, entering tertiary education is a major culture shock for fresh-off-the-boat high schoolers, and you’d want to start that journey with the right mindset.

College education demands responsibility and learning to work more autonomously. Here’s how to make the best of it:

