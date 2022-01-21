Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
3 minute read
21 Jan 2022
5:30 am
Matric

Matric results: Pass mark adjustment worrisome, warns expert

Reitumetse Makwea

"Worry is that system endorses people so it reduces chances of failure."

Picture: Citizen.co.za/Tracy Lee Stark
As more than 800 000 pupils who sat for the National Senior Certificate examinations in 2021 receive their results on Friday, the time lost in school has led to increased upward mark adjustments this year. Education analyst Phaphama Mnqandi said although the mark adjustments were not a new thing, the real worry was whether they reflected assisting pupils because the papers were of a very high standard, or if the pupils were too weak. “My long-standing worry is that obviously our education system endorses people so it reduces chances of failure,” Mnqandi said. “But at the core… we will have...

Read more on these topics