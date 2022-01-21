Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
21 Jan 2022
5:06 pm
Matric

Matric results: Marks adjustment is fair and will carry on forever – expert

Rorisang Kgosana

The adjustment of matric marks is done by some of the best statisticians in SA and dates back to more than a century ago.

Thabang Masango, Distiny Marivadzi, Kevin Backabana, Khanya Mafani and Hulani Ringane celebrate after getting their matric results at Pretoria Boys High, 21 January 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
While the adjustment of marks for matriculants has been hotly debated and criticised, the practice is not new and is likely to stick around for a long time. This approach has been adopted since 1918, during the era of the former Joint Matriculation Board. The class of 2021's marks were released on Friday with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) achieving a pass rate of 76.4%, compared to 76.2% for the 2020 matric group. With more than 800,000 pupils sitting for the National Senior Certificate (NSC), 28 subjects were adjusted upwards. The 28 subjects are 48% of the 67 written...

Read more on these topics