No 0% matric results for Limpopo this year

Alex Japho Matlala

Limpopo might be at the bottom of the list in terms of the matric pass rate last year, but the province’s basic education MEC Polly Boshielo is smiling after none of the province’s 3 000 schools produced 0% matric pass again.

In 2020, seven provincial schools produced no matriculants.

Most of those schools were found in remote rural villages, especially in Mopani and Sekhukhune districts. Among them was Ralerumo Secondary School in Taolome Village in Bolobedu, where angry parents showed the school principal the door for the school’s dismal performance.

“Zero percent has been a constant feature in our National Senior Certificate results in the past four to five years,” said Boshielo.

“It is important to indicate that we do not have a 0% matric pass rate in our public schools this year.”

Asked how she had improved matters, Boshielo said: “It does not need a rocket science to know how I turned things around.

“I did not have to scratch my head about it.

“You must remember, these are schools which had a very low enrolment number of pupils.

“I just had to combine these schools with those with a better enrolment and provide them with scholar transport and guess what, dilo tsa etobetsa ngwanaka (things just fell into place, my son).

“Today I am smiling from ear to ear because those schools and pupils have now outdone themselves and passed with flying colours.”

Former education MEC Dickson Masemola, now transport and community safety and liaison MEC, said “against all odds, she still managed to produce quality results”.

He said Limpopo was among provinces which contributed immensely with quality passes to the national tally.

“Under your tutelage Mme Boshielo, this province is going places. We are pleading to you parents, teachers and pupils to work together and ensure that we do better next year,” he said.

Limpopo produced a 69.4% matric pass rate in 2018, 73.2% in 2019, 68.2% in 2020 and 66.7% last year. A total of 15 065 progressed pupils wrote examinations and 4 950 of them passed for a pass rate of 32.9%.

Diploma passes increased from 18 588 in 2020 to 23 533 in 2021.

The higher certificate passes also increased from 12 134 in 2020 to 18 516 in 2021.