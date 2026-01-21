99 high-demand careers open to matriculants

Kagiso Trust says artisans and technicians are in short supply, with certificates at NQF levels 1–5 filling critical gaps.

The Kagiso Trust has pointed young people and new matriculants to 99 occupations which are in high demand and which they can qualify for through technical and vocational education.

Kagiso Trust CEO Mankodi Moitse says the striking reality is that the economy is crying out for skilled workers across numerous sectors.

Of the 350 occupations listed, 99 require certificates at National Qualifications Framework (NQF) levels 1–5, which can often be obtained in just a year of focused, practical training.

The business impact of unfilled jobs is severe.

According to the 2025 Xpatweb Critical Skills Survey, 89% of businesses said critical skills vacancies are harming their operations and stakeholders, leading to lost productivity and project delays.

Xpatweb says artisans alone represent nearly one in four of critical skills shortages.

“The report says an ageing workforce, emigration and inexperience amongst new artisans are creating a 20-year skills gap, leaving South Africa without a strong pipeline of young, workready tradespeople,” Moitse said.

The 99 occupations at NQF levels 1-5 aren’t obscure or niche jobs.

They span many major sectors of the economy:

Building & construction

Bricklayers, carpenters, joiners, plumbers and pipe fitters are all in demand as South Africa builds and maintains its infrastructure.

Engineering & manufacturing

From welders and boilermakers to millwrights and mechatronics technicians, these skilled artisans keep South Africa’s industrial heartbeat strong.

The list also includes toolmakers, fitters and turners, metal machinists and specialised roles such as riggers and patternmakers.

Electrical & electronic

Electricians top the list, alongside electrical line mechanics, instrument mechanicians, telecommunications technicians and the increasingly important solar installers who support the transition to renewable energy.

Automotive & transport

Mechanics, vehicle painters and vehicle body builders are all needed to keep the country moving.

Business & administration

Office administrators, personal assistants, bookkeepers, accounts clerks, payroll clerks, call centre agents and project administrators form the backbone of every organisation. This sector also includes purchasing officers and stock clerks.

Sales & marketing

Commercial sales representatives, retail buyers, sales clerks, insurance agents and brokers are essential to the economy.

Hospitality & tourism

Chefs, tour guides and flight attendants serve local and international visitors, contributing to a vital sector of the economy.

Health care & community services

Community health workers, aged and disabled carers, as well as first aid attendants provide crucial services.

Security & safety

Security officers, traffic officers, intelligence operators and special forces operators protect people and assets.

Technical & specialised

Geographic information systems technicians, camera operators, interior designers and statistical clerks represent the diversity of skills in a modern economy.

“These aren’t just jobs, they are careers with genuine growth potential,” said Moitse.

“An electrician can become an electrical contractor. A chef can open their own restaurant. A bookkeeper can become a financial manager. These are launching pads, not dead ends.”