Disability, bullying, no money and self-doubt: How SA’s top matrics overcame the odds

As South Africa’s matric class of 2025 anxiously waited for the release of their results, some of the country’s top achievers shared how they overcame the odds.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, will announce the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on Monday evening, 12 January 2026.

Individual candidates will be able to access their personal results on Tuesday, 13 January.

According to Umalusi, a total of 927 143 candidates wrote the NSC examinations in 2025 across the DBE, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai). Of these, 903 561 full-time and part-time candidates wrote under the DBE, while 17 414 sat for the IEB exams, and 6 168 candidates wrote through Sacai.

Ahead of the official announcement, high-performing candidates from across the country were honoured at a top achievers’ breakfast attended by Minister Gwarube at the MTN Innovation Centre in Johannesburg.

Writing with a disability

Among those who excelled was Takunda Muchuweni from Jan Kriel School, a special education school in the Western Cape.

Muchuweni, who is paralysed from the neck down and in a wheelchair, has had to overcome both mental and physical battles on her journey to achievement.

“The most difficult part of my year was battling self-doubt and being in real physical pain. I had to write exams while sick, and I was wondering whether I would be physically able to make it.

“It was demotivating to put in all the work and get the strength to go to school, and then when you sit for the exam, you are hit with sharp pain. You have to focus and write for three hours with a smile on your face when you are just racked with pain,” she told The Citizen.

She encouraged the Class of 2026 not to give up on their dreams, no matter how much it may hurt.

Bullying

Nonduduzo Mkhize, who is hearing-impaired, was visibly excited to be honoured for her hard work. Mkhize told The Citizen that she was bullied because of her disability, but chose to channel her energy into her studies

“I could not let them interfere with my future plans. I know what I wanted to achieve, and I believe the hard work has paid off.

“Many people with disabilities face a lot of barriers at school and often don’t get the resources they need. I want them to know that I see them and believe you can do it. To them and others, no matter the difficulties you face or what people say, it does not define you or dictate your future.”

No money for exam help

Thabo Seota from Sekeleka Secondary School in Limpopo told The Citizen he was anxious to see his results on Tuesday morning.

He said he struggled financially during his matric year, unable to afford some of the additional resources that would have helped him in his exam preparation.

“My household depends on social grants, so I could not pay for those resources,” he said, adding that a lack of teachers also made things more difficult.

Making a plan

Mokonyane Tebatso from Rivoni School for the Blind in Limpopo shared this struggle, explaining how a lack of expensive specialised equipment at the school was an obstacle.

To compensate, Mokonyane relied on a magnifier, collaborative learning with classmates, YouTube videos, and external teachers brought in by the school.

Drawing on advice from politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Mokonyane offered guidance to other blind students preparing for matric, emphasising the importance of choosing the right circle of influence.

“Surround yourself with people who are the best, who can shape your future and change everything. Cut off friends who are not of good value.”

Procrastination

Mpho Ntjakata from Setotolwane Lsen Secondary School in Limpopo said she battled procrastination, a habit she struggled with throughout her school career until 2025 when she recognised the need for personal growth.

“It was kind of a war between me and procrastination because some days it will just disappear and some days it will just come back,” she explained, before triumphantly adding, “But I guess we made it. I won against procrastination.”

Drawing from her experience, she offered straightforward advice to future matric students: “Study hard. Matric is very hard, but you have to do it because there’s no running away from this. You either study or you fail. So just study, become successful.”

Balance

Nchongatakor Besong said the key to success was balance.

“I’m not entirely sure how I handled it all. I think I just had a very good support system,” she said, encouraging those with children in matric to be there for their child.

She also stressed the importance of the big picture.

“As important as matric is, it is still just like any other year. Don’t paint it as the most important thing, the be-all and end-all. You’ve been doing so well for the past 11 years, so you should trust your capabilities now,” she told the Class of 2026.

Best of the best

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the group of top achievers represented “the best of the best”.

“This is what the country can produce. It always excites me to be in the company of young people who are so gifted and have the capabilities to take the country forward.”

He said the education system should be flexible and embrace technologies like artificial intelligence.

“We must not prohibit it, so that they [students] use it for the wrong purposes. We must make it easier for them to use it for education. It is here and real; we can’t avoid it.”

Something remarkable

Gwarube said the group had “achieved something remarkable”.

“You have not only passed; you have excelled. In doing so, you have expanded what is possible for yourselves, your families, and your communities. You have shown that excellence is not reserved for a privileged few but is earned through discipline, resilience, and focus.

“But let me say this clearly: this moment is not the end of your journey. It is the beginning of a new climb.”

She acknowledged the challenges many of them faced and applauded their perseverance.

“Your stories remind us that success is not the absence of hardship, but the refusal to be defined by it. You faced obstacles that could easily have pushed you back down the hill. Circumstances beyond your control. Moments when the climb felt unfair, when progress slipped away just as it seemed within reach.

“And yet, you persevered.”

Official results

The DBE said the breakfast formed part of a broader programme leading up to the official release of the results, which will culminate in an evening awards ceremony where national and provincial top achievers will be formally recognised.

The ministerial announcement of the 2025 NSC results will take place later on Monday, with candidates expected to access their individual results through official DBE platforms on Tuesday morning.

The department has urged pupils and parents to rely on verified channels and to seek guidance where support is needed.

The DBE said the class of 2025 wrote under intense pressure but demonstrated determination, setting the tone for the future of the country’s education system.

