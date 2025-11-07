DBE dismisses fake matric exam leak message

The education department warns pupils not to believe a viral WhatsApp message claiming leaked exam papers and forced rewrites.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has warned matrics against believing a WhatsApp message making the rounds, which claims that exam papers were leaked and that pupils must rewrite them.

A fake message claiming to be from departmental curriculum advisor Mr D Ngobeni has circulated widely on social media.

The message falsely claims that the Mathematical Literacy exam papers were leaked and instructs matrics to rewrite both papers on 22 and 24 November. It also asks teachers not to discuss the exam content until the new dates.

DBE dismisses fake viral message on matric exam leaks

The department cautioned the school community not to trust the message.

“If a message has not come through official channels, please consider it false and misleading,” DBE said.

As the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams continue, the department reports that the exams are proceeding smoothly and efficiently at the halfway mark.

Over 920 000 candidates are writing at 6 800 centres nationwide.

“Despite the scale and logistical complexity of this process, the vast majority of sessions have unfolded without disruption, a reflection of the strength of the DBE’s examination systems, the dedication of invigilators and educators, and the discipline shown by learners,” it said.

Despite a few minor incidents, the DBE said it swiftly managed them through established risk-management and contingency measures.

2025 NSC exams are proceeding smoothly – DBE

“These timely interventions continue to demonstrate the preparedness and resilience of South Africa’s examination system, which is built on firm safeguards to maintain fairness and credibility,” the department said.

The basic education department also addressed public concerns about the difficulty of the Mathematics Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The department assured the public that Umalusi, the Quality Council for General and Further Education and Training, oversees the scientific standardisation process to ensure all NSC papers are balanced and assess a wide range of abilities.

“Should any paper prove more challenging than expected, this process guarantees that no learner is unfairly disadvantaged. Confidence in the integrity, credibility, and fairness of the examination system, therefore, remains well placed,” DBE said.

As the exam period enters its final stretch, the department has called on all communities to continue protecting schools as zones of learning and peace.

It said any form of protest and unrest disrupts teaching, learning, or examination activities, undermining the hard work of matrics nationwide.

Managing exam anxiety

“Learners are encouraged to manage exam anxiety by maintaining a balanced routine, getting enough rest, eating well, and taking short breaks while studying,” the department said.

“Candidates must remember, calm, focus, and confidence go a long way. Preparation and a positive mindset are their best tools for success.”