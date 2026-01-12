IEB announces 98.31% pass rate: Here’s how many got a bachelor’s degree pass

Meanwhile, the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute achieved an overall pass rate of 73.16%.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has announced the results of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, achieving an overall pass rate of 98.31%.

All candidates who successfully completed the 2025 IEB NSC examinations achieved a pass that qualifies them for post-school study at one of three levels:

89.12% achieved entry to degree study, compared to 89.37% in 2024.

7.83% qualified for diploma study, compared to 7.56% in 2024.

1.34% achieved entry to Higher Certificate study, compared to 1.53% in 2024.

0.02% achieved an endorsed NSC.

161 pupils achieved outstanding achievement (top 5% in six subjects with Level 7 in Life Orientation), while 125 pupils achieved commendable achievement (top 5% in five subjects with Level 7 in Life Orientation).

A total of 16 063 full-time candidates and 1 350 part-time candidates (a combined total of 17 413) wrote the IEB NSC examinations in October and November 2025. These were written at 277 examination venues, registered across 263 examination centres nationwide.

The 2025 cohort includes candidates from nine new schools across three provinces with sustained growth from long-standing IEB schools.

Gauteng has reported the highest number of schools (144) and candidates (10 421) who wrote the IEB examinations. It was followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 2 448 candidates from 144 schools.

The Northern Cape reported the lowest, with three schools and 115 candidates participating in the examinations.

The total number of candidates who wrote is 17 413, which is a slight increase from 2024’s 16 304.

The IEB congratulated the class of 2025, as well as the teachers, parents and guardians who supported them throughout their academic journey.

“To every learner – whether you achieved your goal this year or not – your path forward remains open. South Africa’s education system offers multiple routes to success, and perseverance remains the most important qualification of all,” said IEB CEO Confidence Dikgole.

Sacai results

The South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai) also conducts exams and achieved an overall pass rate of 73.16%.

The independent examination body, which conducted its 15th examination cycle for NSC and GETC: ABET qualifications, saw 6 168 candidates write 49 question papers across 81 examination centres nationwide.

It achieved 91 distinctions across all subjects in the 2025 NSC examinations. Two students achieved 100% in Mathematics and Mathematical Literacy across the independent board.

Head of Examinations and Quality Assurance at Sacai, Pieter Prinsloo, said the 2025 pass rate represents a slight decrease from the previous year’s 73.9%, but remains higher than the 72% achieved in 2023.

Prinsloo highlighted the unique challenges faced by this cohort of students.

“They are, in many instances, the guinea pigs and the pioneers of the online initiatives that were emanating from the response to the Covid-19 impact,” he explained.

The examination body submitted 24 subjects for standardisation, with raw marks accepted in 12 instances, adjusted mainly downwards in nine cases, and adjusted mainly upwards in two cases.

The institution’s candidate base consists of 65% distance education providers and 35% independent schools, with the distance education category encompassing online schools and hybrid institutions.

Eighteen institutions achieved a 100% pass rate in 2025. Other institutions recorded pass rates ranging from 70% to 96%, while some achieved between 42% and 69%.

There were also institutions that fell below 40%, and centres that recorded no successful candidates.