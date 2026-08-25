KZN matric pupils warned: 50 days is no time to rely on last-minute cramming

The 2026 NSC exams will begin on 13 October, with candidates writing Computer Applications Technology Paper 1.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Siphosihle Emmanuel Hlomuka has warned the province’s matric pupils against relying on last-minute cramming, saying the remaining 50 days before the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations must be used for consistent revision and preparation.

Hlomuka delivered the warning on Tuesday at Estcourt High School in the uThukela district during the province’s observance of the 50-day countdown to the 2026 matric examinations.

The 2026 NSC examinations will begin on 13 October, with candidates writing Computer Applications Technology Paper 1, and will conclude on 25 November.

‘Fifty days is a precious and finite period’

Hlomuka said the 50-day period may seem long, but pupils preparing for their final school examinations cannot afford to waste time.

“Success in the matric examinations is not achieved in the final weeks before the examinations,” he said.

“The road to matric success is paved with consistent effort, not last-minute rushes.”

The MEC urged pupils to use every remaining day for revision, saying their previous work with teachers and commitment to studying had already laid the foundation for their success.

He also encouraged pupils who had not been consistent with their studies to make use of support provided by the department rather than panic as the examinations approach.

“The department offers holiday camps that will sharpen you[r] understanding of the curriculum and prepare you on how to prepare mentally and physically for the exams,” Hlomuka said.

He said the Winter Classes Programme was also designed to help pupils revisit difficult concepts, strengthen their understanding of key subjects, practise examination techniques and build confidence ahead of the preliminary examinations.

MEC warns against cheating

Hlomuka also issued a firm warning against cheating in examinations, telling the Class of 2026 that academic integrity was non-negotiable.

“Embrace this countdown with focus and determination. Utilise the support programmes provided by the department, including winter boot camps, extra classes and revision materials,” he said.

“Avoid distractions and remember that integrity in examinations is non-negotiable. Cheating robs not only yourself but the entire system of its credibility.”

The MEC encouraged pupils to study hard, rest properly and use the department’s available resources, including weekend and holiday classes.

He also said the department would soon officially launch learner support materials, including a Study Tips booklet intended to help pupils manage their time as they prepare for the examinations.

KZN wants to defend top spot

Hlomuka reminded pupils that they were entering the 2026 examinations as the defending champions after KwaZulu-Natal recorded the country’s best matric pass rate in 2025.

He said six KZN districts were among the 10 top-performing districts nationally.

The uThukela district also improved its matric pass rate from 85% in 2024 to 86.2% in 2025. Of the 12 121 pupils who wrote the examinations, 10 450 obtained the NSC.

“Today we are here to hand over that baton of excellence,” Hlomuka said.

He urged parents and guardians to create supportive home environments, monitor pupils’ progress and encourage attendance at the department’s support programmes.

“To the Class of 2026: the entire country’s eyes are upon you. For the first time, you are the province everyone is chasing,” he said.

“Make every one of the 50 days count. Make us proud!”