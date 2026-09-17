Matric exams: Experts reveal what pupils should focus on now

Makaneta says past examination papers can help pupils develop application skills, time management and examination technique.

With the 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams set to begin on 13 October, education experts have warned matric pupils against relying on last-minute cramming, particularly in subjects such as Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

The warning comes as Grade 12 pupils enter the final weeks of preparation, with experts saying focused revision, past papers and addressing gaps in understanding could make a difference before the final exams.

Maths, Physical Sciences remain challenging

According to Teneo Online School, recent NSC results highlight continued challenges in key gateway subjects.

While South Africa recorded an overall matric pass rate of 88% in 2025, only around a third of matric pupils wrote Mathematics. The Mathematics pass rate fell to 64% in 2025, from 69% the previous year, while almost a third of those who wrote the subject failed.

In Physical Sciences, fewer than 30% of candidates who wrote the subject achieved 50% or higher.

Tracey Clayton, phase head at Teneo Online School, said pupils should use the remaining time strategically rather than giving every subject equal attention.

“The instinct in the final weeks is often to try and give every subject the same amount of attention, but that isn’t always the best use of your time,” Clayton said.

“Every subject matters, but that doesn’t mean they all need the same amount of revision time.”

Clayton advised pupils to consider their current marks, the subjects required for their intended careers and where additional effort could still improve their results.

Experts warn against cramming

Clayton said students should not expect to repair significant gaps in Mathematics and Physical Sciences simply by re-reading notes shortly before the exams.

“The subjects pupils struggle with most are often the hardest to turn around in the last few weeks,” she said.

“With subjects like Mathematics and Physical Sciences, understanding is built over time. You can’t fix gaps from earlier in the year by simply re-reading your notes or trying to relearn everything three weeks before an exam.”

Education expert Hendrick Makaneta similarly advised pupils to prioritise revision and practise exam questions, and to consult teachers when they need help.

He said preparation should be consistent to prevent last-minute panic.

Makaneta said improvement remains possible during the final weeks if pupils focus their revision on areas where they are struggling.

“Learners should work through problems and understand their mistakes rather than simply memorising solutions,” he told The Citizen.

Past papers and sleep important

Makaneta said past examination papers could help pupils develop application skills, time management and examination technique.

He advised pupils to use mistakes made while completing past papers to identify gaps and then attempt similar questions.

Clayton also urged pupils to practise past papers under timed conditions and learn from their errors.

“Focus on where you can still gain marks, practise past papers under timed conditions, learn from the mistakes you make, and make sure you’re getting enough sleep,” she said.

Makaneta warned that sacrificing too much sleep could become counterproductive.

“Adequate sleep and a healthy routine are very important,” he said.

“We do not want a situation where pupils may sleep in the exam room.”

Unequal access to support

Clayton also raised concerns about unequal access to additional academic support, particularly in Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

She said private tutoring was not an option for every family and that academic support could have a greater impact when provided throughout the year rather than only in the final weeks.

“There is an uncomfortable reality that we see every exam season: not every pupil has the same access to extra academic support,” Clayton said.

Makaneta said unequal access to tutoring and additional resources contributed to disparities in performance, particularly in Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

He said government should intervene earlier by providing stronger foundations to pupils who are struggling.

Clayton said the final weeks should focus on strengthening existing knowledge rather than attempting to repair an entire year’s academic gaps.

“The final few weeks should be about strengthening what pupils already know, not trying to fix an entire year,” she said.