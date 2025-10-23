Matric exams: Here’s what you’re writing on Friday

The NSC exams continue through to 27 November 2025, with matric candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

The 2025 matric examinations resume on Friday, 24 October. Candidates across both the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) streams will sit for a range of practical and language assessments.

Morning session

The morning session, beginning at 9am, will see DBE students writing Afrikaans (HL, FAL, SAL) Paper 3.

Meanwhile, IEB candidates will write Further Studies Physics.

Afternoon papers

The afternoon session for the DBE candidates will see multiple language papers being written simultaneously.

DBE students will write Paper 2 in HL, FAL, and SAL in the following languages:

Hindi,

Gujarati,

Tamil,

Telegu,

Urdu,

Hebrew,

German

IEB candidates face a similar afternoon language schedule.

Multiple HL, FAL, and SAL Paper 2 examinations run from 2pm to 4pm, including:

Hindi,

Gujarati,

Tamil,

Telegu,

Urdu,

Hebrew,

German

ALSO READ: Matric exams start Tuesday: Here is when you write what [TIMETABLE]

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without looking at notes to strengthen memory retention and identify areas needing more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25-30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

The National Senior Certificate examinations continue through to 27 November 2025, with candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

READ NEXT: New school rules uphold rights of undocumented and pregnant pupils