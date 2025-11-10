Matric

Matric exams: Here’s what you’re writing on Tuesday

By Molemo Tladi

10 November 2025

09:05 am

The NSC exams continue through to 27 November 2025, with matric candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

Matric exams

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Tuesday, 11 November, when candidates across both the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) streams will sit for a range of practical and language assessments.

Morning session

The morning session, beginning at 9am, will see DBE students writing Afrikaans (HL, FAL, SAL) Paper 1.

IEB candidates will be writing Information Technology Paper 2 (Theory) and Marine Sciences Paper 1.

Afternoon papers

In the afternoon session, the DBE candidates will write Business Studies Paper 2.

Meanwhile, the IEB candidates will be writing Design.

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

2025-OCT-NOV-TIME-TABLE-2Download

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

IEC-matric-exams-schedule-2025Download

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without looking at notes to strengthen memory retention and identify areas needing more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25-30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

The National Senior Certificate examinations continue through to 27 November 2025, with candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

