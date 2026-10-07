Matric exams start next week: Here’s what pupils need to know

With the first papers only days away, education experts have warned pupils against relying on cramming

The 2026 matric class will begin writing their National Senior Certificate (NSC) final examinations next week, with education experts warning pupils against relying on last-minute cramming to improve their marks.

The exams officially start on Tuesday, 13 October, according to the official October/November 2026 NSC examination timetable.

Candidates will begin with Computer Applications Technology (CAT) Paper 1 practical examinations, which are scheduled for three hours. Several language papers, including Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hebrew, and German, will also be written on the opening day.

Matrics begin final exams

On Wednesday, 14 October, candidates will write Information Technology Paper 1 practical examinations, also allocated three hours, alongside several additional language papers.

English Paper 3 will follow on Thursday, 15 October.

The timetable gives English Home Language candidates three hours, while English First Additional Language and English Second Additional Language candidates will have two and a half hours.

The first week of examinations will conclude on Friday, 16 October, with Economics Paper 1, Mechanical Technology and Design Paper 1 scheduled.

The final full week of the examination timetable starts on Monday, 23 November, with Agricultural Technology and Music Paper 1 Theory.

Candidates will then write Agricultural Management Practices, Marine Sciences Paper 2 and Dance Studies on Tuesday, 24 November, followed by Music Paper 2 Comprehension on Wednesday, 25 November.

CAT Paper 1 Rewrite Practical and IT Paper 1 Rewrite Practical are scheduled for Thursday, 26 November, with three hours allocated to each.

Experts warn against last-minute cramming

With the first papers only days away, education experts have warned pupils against relying on cramming, particularly in challenging subjects such as Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

According to Teneo Online School, the 2025 NSC results highlighted continued difficulties in these gateway subjects.

South Africa recorded an overall matric pass rate of 88% in 2025. However, only around a third of matric pupils wrote Mathematics, while the subject’s pass rate fell to 64%, from 69% in 2024.

In Physical Sciences, fewer than 30% of candidates who wrote the subject achieved 50% or higher.

Tracey Clayton, phase head at Teneo Online School, said pupils should use the remaining preparation time strategically.

“The instinct in the final weeks is often to try and give every subject the same amount of attention, but that isn’t always the best use of your time,” Clayton said.

“Every subject matters, but that doesn’t mean they all need the same amount of revision time.”

She advised pupils to consider their current marks, the subjects needed for their intended careers and where additional effort could still improve their results.

Past papers can help

Clayton warned that pupils should not expect to fix significant gaps in Mathematics and Physical Sciences simply by re-reading notes shortly before the examinations.

“The subjects pupils struggle with most are often the hardest to turn around in the last few weeks,” she said.

“With subjects like Mathematics and Physical Sciences, understanding is built over time. You can’t fix gaps from earlier in the year by simply re-reading your notes or trying to relearn everything three weeks before an exam.”

Education expert Hendrick Makaneta also advised pupils to prioritise revision, practise examination questions and consult teachers when they need assistance.

“Learners should work through problems and understand their mistakes rather than simply memorising solutions,” he told The Citizen.

Makaneta said past examination papers could help pupils develop application skills, time management and examination technique.

Clayton similarly encouraged pupils to complete past papers under timed conditions and learn from their mistakes.

“Focus on where you can still gain marks, practise past papers under timed conditions, learn from the mistakes you make, and make sure you’re getting enough sleep,” she said.

Sleep and support also matter

Makaneta warned pupils against sacrificing too much sleep while preparing for the examinations.

“Adequate sleep and a healthy routine are very important,” he said.

“We do not want a situation where pupils may sleep in the exam room.”

Clayton also highlighted unequal access to additional academic support, particularly for Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

“There is an uncomfortable reality that we see every exam season: not every pupil has the same access to extra academic support,” she said.

She said the final weeks should focus on strengthening existing knowledge rather than attempting to repair an entire year’s academic gaps.

“The final few weeks should be about strengthening what pupils already know, not trying to fix an entire year,” Clayton said.