Matric, here’s what you are writing on Monday

By Oratile Mashilo

2 November 2025

The NSC exams continue until 28 November 2025, with matric candidates writing over six weeks of scheduled assessments.

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Monday, 3 November, with Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write:

  • Mathematics Paper 2
  • Mathematical Literacy Paper 2
  • Technical Mathematics Paper 2

IEB candidates will write Mathematical Literacy Paper 1 and Physical Sciences Paper 1 in the first session.

Afternoon papers

DBE candidates will sit for the Agricultural Sciences Paper 1.

IEB candidates will have the afternoon off, with no exam scheduled in the second session.

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

NSC timetable October–December 2025Download

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

IEB timetable October–December 2025Download

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without looking at notes to strengthen memory and identify areas that need more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25–30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

The National Senior Certificate examinations continue through to 27 November 2025, with candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

