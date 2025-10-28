Matric

Home » News » South Africa » Education » Matric

Matric, here’s what you are writing on Wednesday

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

4 minute read

28 October 2025

10:21 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The NSC exams continue until 28 November 2025, with matric candidates writing over six weeks of scheduled assessments.

Matric exams

Picture: iStock

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Wednesday, 29 October, with Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write English HL, FAL, and SAL Paper 1

IEB candidates will write Tourism in the first session.

Afternoon papers

DBE candidates will write:

  • Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Urda HL and FAL Paper 3
  • Portuguese, German HL and FAL Paper 3

IEB candidates will sit for the following languages:

  • German HL
  • Gujarati HL and FAL Paper 3
  • Hindi HL and FAL Paper 3
  • Portuguese HL and FAL Paper 3
  • Tamil HL and FAL Paper 3
  • Telegu HL and FAL Paper 3
  • Urda HL and FAL Paper 3

ALSO READ: A letter to matrics

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

NSC timetable October–December 2025Download

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

IEB timetable October–December 2025Download

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

RELATED ARTICLES

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without looking at notes to strengthen memory retention and identify areas needing more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25–30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

The National Senior Certificate examinations continue through to 27 November 2025, with candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

READ NEXT: Permanent external invigilators placed at high-risk matric exam centres

Read more on these topics

matric exams matrics National Senior Certificate (NSC)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate challenges R13 million legal bill
News South Africans stranded after scam centre escape
Local News Cartoon of the day: 28 October 2025
Politics Residents lock up Madibeng mayor and staff
News Saps has ballistics system in place, but half the required staff to operate the machines

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now