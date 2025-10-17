Matric pupils urged to uphold integrity ahead of final exams

The minister cautioned that dishonesty and cheating undermine the credibility of the entire education system.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has urged the Class of 2025 to approach their final National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations with integrity, honesty, and accountability, describing these values as the cornerstone of South Africa’s education system and democracy.

Speaking at the annual NSC Pledge Signing Ceremony held at Harry Gwala High School in Khayelitsha on Friday, Gwarube said the signing of the pledge symbolised more than just a commitment to avoid cheating.

It was an affirmation of the kind of citizens the country seeks to nurture.

“Today is about affirming who we are as a people and what kind of citizens we want to become. It is a day that speaks to integrity, honesty, and accountability,” she said.

Success must be earned honestly

Gwarube commended pupils for persevering through 12 years of schooling and preparing to take on one of the most significant milestones in their lives.

She reminded them that the pledge they signed was not merely ceremonial, but a declaration to conduct themselves with honour during the upcoming exams.

“When you put your name on that pledge, you are saying that your success will be earned through your own effort, not through shortcuts or deceit,” Gwarube said.

The minister cautioned that dishonesty and cheating undermine not only individual achievements but the credibility of the entire education system.

“If we allow cheating or dishonesty to undermine these exams, we not only harm ourselves, but we harm the credibility of the entire system,” she said.

“We damage the value of the certificate that thousands of honest learners have worked hard to achieve.”

Protecting the credibility of the NSC

Gwarube emphasised that the pledge plays a crucial role in preserving the integrity of the NSC examinations, which serve as a gateway to tertiary education and employment opportunities.

“The Department of Basic Education works tirelessly every year to ensure that these exams are conducted fairly and securely,” she said.

“The results open doors to universities, colleges, and the world of work.”

She called on pupils to be role models of integrity and ethical conduct, noting that their actions reflected not only on themselves but also on their schools, teachers, and families.

“You must show integrity that is beyond reproach in the NSC exams. They are a reflection of your effort and the work of your teachers and families,” Gwarube added.

Building a principled generation

The minister said the department’s vision for education extends beyond academic achievement, focusing on developing young people who are “principled, ethical, and inspired to build a better South Africa and a better Africa.”

“We want to raise a generation of young South Africans who understand that integrity and excellence can and must go hand in hand,” Gwarube said.

She urged matric pupils to let honesty and perseverance define their success, reminding them that integrity is the “true measure of leadership.”

“Your hard work will open doors. Your honesty will sustain your success. Your integrity will define your legacy,” she said.

Message to parents and teachers

Gwarube also extended gratitude to parents, teachers, and communities for their unwavering support throughout the pupils’ schooling years.

“Your dedication, sacrifice, and belief in our young people make all the difference,” she said.

She concluded her address by wishing the Class of 2025 success in their final examinations and upcoming valedictory ceremonies.

“Write your exams with confidence, honesty, and the belief that you are shaping a better South Africa and a better Africa,” she said.

The pledge signing ceremony, observed annually across the country, marks the final stretch of preparation before the NSC exams commence later this month.

