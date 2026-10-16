Matrics face language papers: Here’s what pupils are writing next week

Matrics are advised to check their individual subject requirements and examination times carefully

The 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations will continue next week, with matric pupils set to write language papers, accounting and mathematics from Monday, 19 October, to Friday, 23 October.

According to the October/November 2026 NSC examination timetable, pupils will sit for examinations at 9am and 2pm. The time will depend on the subject.

The week will begin with African language paper 3 before moving to Afrikaans, history, information technology, accounting and mathematics.

Language papers dominate the start of the week

On Monday, 19 October, pupils will write isiZulu, isiXhosa, siSwati and isiNdebele home language (HL), first additional language (FAL) and second additional language (SAL) paper 3 at 9am.

At 2pm, pupils will write agricultural sciences paper 1, which is scheduled for two and a half hours.

On Tuesday, 20 October, Afrikaans HL, FAL and SAL paper 3 will take place at 9am. History paper 1 and maritime economics will follow at 2pm.

Wednesday, 21 October, will see pupils writing Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga and Tshivenda HL, FAL and SAL paper 3 at 9am. South African sign language HL paper 3 is also scheduled for the morning session.

Information technology paper 2 theory will take place at 2pm and is scheduled for three hours.

Accounting and maths on the timetable

Accounting paper 1 is scheduled for Thursday, 22 October, at 9am, with pupils given two hours to complete the examination.

Engineering graphics and design paper 1, scheduled for three hours, and marine sciences paper 1, scheduled for two and a half hours, will take place at 2pm.

Friday, 23 October, will see pupils tackle mathematics paper 1, mathematical literacy paper 1 and technical mathematics paper 1 at 9am. All three examinations are scheduled for three hours.

The afternoon session will include Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu HL and FAL paper 3. Portuguese and German HL and FAL paper 3 are also scheduled for the afternoon. These language examinations are scheduled for two and a half hours.

What pupils should remember

The timetable lists examinations according to their starting times and subjects. Morning papers begin at 9am and afternoon papers at 2pm.

Pupils should consult the official timetable to confirm the examination applicable to their subject and language level.