Matrics urged to prioritise mental health as exams begin: Here’s where to get help

The department warned against threats, punishment or blame over academic performance.

The Gauteng Department of Health has urged matriculants to prioritise their mental health and wellbeing as they prepare to begin their final examinations on Tuesday, warning that excessive pressure, inadequate sleep and unhealthy study habits can affect their performance.

The Class of 2026 begins writing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations on Tuesday, 13 October, during Mental Health Awareness Month.

The department said students should prepare diligently while maintaining healthy routines, taking regular breaks and seeking support when they feel overwhelmed.

“Exam-related stress is normal, as learners face expectations from parents, teachers and themselves,” the department said.

However, it warned that “excessive pressure, prolonged study hours, inadequate sleep and last-minute cramming can affect concentration, memory and overall wellbeing”.

Matrics warned against burnout

The department encouraged matrics to develop realistic study schedules, divide their revision into manageable sections and allow sufficient time for rest.

It cautioned against sacrificing sleep, meals and physical activity in an attempt to cover more work, saying neglecting these basic needs could contribute to exhaustion and burnout.

Students were also advised to avoid excessive caffeine and energy drinks, unhealthy study routines and comparing their progress with that of other pupils.

The department stressed that matric results should not determine how learners view themselves or their future prospects.

“While matric examinations are an important academic milestone, results do not define a learner’s intelligence, personal worth or entire future,” it said.

It added that examination performance could be influenced by psychological, social, economic, environmental and physical circumstances.

“Personal growth, perseverance, dedication and motivation extend beyond marks obtained in an examination,” the department said.

Parents urged to ease pressure

The department acknowledged that the pressure could be particularly intense for pupils who felt responsible for fulfilling their families’ sacrifices and expectations.

It encouraged parents and caregivers to have open, supportive conversations with their children to help manage expectations during the examination period.

Parents were also urged to create supportive home environments by providing nutritious meals, ensuring pupils had the necessary examination materials, encouraging rest and offering reassurance.

The department warned against threats, punishment or blame over academic performance.

It further called on parents and teachers to watch for signs that a pupil might be struggling emotionally.

These include persistent sadness or irritability, withdrawing from family and friends, losing interest in previously enjoyed activities, changes in sleep or appetite, poor self-care, low energy and feelings of hopelessness.

Although some stress was expected during examinations, the department cautioned that prolonged emotional distress should not be dismissed as ordinary exam pressure.

It also stressed that any mention of suicide or a desire to die must be taken seriously and requires urgent professional assessment.

Where matrics can seek help

Matrics experiencing emotional difficulties, as well as their parents and caregivers, can seek support through nearby public healthcare facilities, school support teams and social workers.

The department also encouraged families to seek help early rather than wait until the situation became overwhelming.

Additional support is available through the following organisations:

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG): 0800 567 567, a 24-hour toll-free helpline.

0800 567 567, a 24-hour toll-free helpline. Childline South Africa: 116, a 24-hour toll-free helpline.

116, a 24-hour toll-free helpline. Lifeline South Africa: 011 715 2000, available Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.

As the matric class begins its final examinations, the department encouraged pupils to approach the period with confidence while recognising the importance of their wellbeing.

“As the Class of 2026 begins this important academic milestone, we encourage them to prepare diligently, believe in their abilities and remember that asking for help is a sign of strength,” it said.

The department wished all matriculants strength, confidence and success in their examinations.