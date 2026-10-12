Matrics warned against cheating as Gauteng and KZN tighten exam security

Gauteng MEC for education, Lebogang Maile warned that candidates who engage in dishonest or disruptive behaviour will face serious consequences.

The Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) education departments have warned matric candidates against examination irregularities as they prepare to administer the 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, which begin on Tuesday, 13 October.

Gauteng education MEC Lebogang Maile’s department has introduced specialised security scanners to detect concealed electronic devices, while KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said contingency measures were in place to protect examinations against disruptions, including adverse weather and other unforeseen events.

Both provinces have registered more than 203 000 candidates each for the examinations, which will run until 26 November.

Gauteng introduces scanners to detect cheating

Gauteng has registered 203 794 candidates for the 2026 NSC examinations, an increase of 11 049 from the 192 745 candidates registered in 2025.

The cohort comprises 152 527 full-time candidates and 51 267 part-time and repeater candidates.

The Gauteng Department of Education has introduced additional security measures to combat examination irregularities.

“The use of these scanners at the entrance is not intended to invade the privacy of learners, but to help uncover concealed hardware such as smart glasses, spy pens with hidden video screens, and micro-earplugs,” Maile noted.

The department said the rise of sophisticated technology had made it increasingly difficult for traditional invigilation methods to identify devices used to cheat.

“Super security scanners help by detecting hidden wireless signals, adding a necessary layer to ensuring the integrity of the examination process,” the department said.

Consequences of irregularities

According to Maile, candidates across Gauteng signed an examination pledge on 9 October, committing to follow the examination code of conduct. Schools also briefed candidates on examination rules and the consequences of dishonest behaviour.

“The department cannot over-emphasise the importance of candidates maintaining personal integrity during this process. Cheating has no place in our examination system,” the department said.

Candidates found guilty of irregularities could have their results nullified, face delays in completing their matric qualification or be barred from writing examinations for up to three future examination cycles, depending on the severity of the offence.

KZN biggest exam operations

Meanwhile, Hlomuka said KwaZulu-Natal was ready to administer what he described as the biggest examination operation ever conducted by the province.

A total of 203 815 candidates have registered, comprising 188 102 full-time candidates and 15 713 part-time candidates. This represents an increase of 7 916 candidates, or approximately 4%, from the 195 899 registered in 2025.

“The growth in the number of candidates is a demonstration that more learners are reaching the final stage of their schooling and presents us with an even greater responsibility to ensure that every candidate is provided with a fair, secure and credible opportunity to complete their Grade 12 qualification,” Hlomuka said.

The department has trained approximately 31 156 invigilators to oversee examinations at about 1 766 centres.

It will print 112 question papers, amounting to approximately 32 million individual prints, and distribute examination materials through 13 storage points and 103 distribution and collection centres.

Hlomuka said the department had strengthened its systems to protect the credibility of the examinations, with contingency measures in place to respond to adverse weather and other unforeseen events.

“Our objective is to ensure that we conduct an irregularity-free examination process,” he said.

Contingency measures as elections overlap with exams

He added that the integrity of the examinations was non-negotiable and that every candidate had to be confident that their performance would be assessed fairly.

The department will continue engaging with joint operations and management structures to ensure examinations take place in a secure, coordinated environment.

Hlomuka also highlighted the challenge of the examination period coinciding with electoral processes, saying this was the first time the country would hold elections during the final examination period.

“We want to reassure the public that government has put all necessary measures to limit the impact of IEC processes on our schools and exams,” he said.

The department has revised the matric timetable to protect candidates and introduced measures to safeguard internal examinations for Grades 4 to 11, which will run from 21 October to 14 November.