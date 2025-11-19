No pens down, urges education department as matric celebrations gain momentum

Education expert urges parents and schools to actively guide matriculants about the risks of 'pens down' parties and remind them that school rules still matter.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has urged parents and matriculants to avoid unsanctioned “pens down” parties as end-of-exam celebrations gain momentum across the country.

The department on Tuesday pleaded with families to continue prioritising safety even after the final exam paper is written.

“#NoPensDown. Parents, guardians, and families: Your responsibility continues beyond the final exam. Take an active interest in your child’s post-exam plans.

“Encourage or host safe, supervised celebrations, and avoid unsanctioned gatherings. Together, we can safeguard our children and prevent unnecessary tragedy,” the DBE said.

Celebrations turning dangerous

Education expert Hendrick Makaneta warned that although pens down is meant to mark an academic milestone, it has increasingly become associated with drinking, overcrowding and risky behaviour.

Makaneta noted that the trend has grown “more widespread and, in some places, more dangerous,” driven largely by social media hype and peer pressure.

He said the concerns were not theoretical.

“Alcohol poisoning and overdoses from underage drinking” have been reported, and many pupils get exposed to drug dealers who thrive in wrongful conduct.”

Where alcohol and drugs are present, “chances are that the behaviour of students escalates to levels that are unbecoming,” he warned.

According to Makaneta, social platforms remain one of the biggest risks. “Social media posts can draw thousands of young people to an event very quickly. At times, there is no crowd control or security checks,” he said.

He urged parents and schools to proactively guide matriculants about the dangers and remind them that school rules still matter.

Call for safe celebrations

Makaneta said schools should take the lead.

“Yes, schools should host official and supervised celebrations where the safety of students is guaranteed. When such events are supervised, students can celebrate without risk.”

Parents were also encouraged to become more vigilant.

“Parents should be on the lookout for social posts and unexplained absence… If children refuse to share their locations that can serve as red lights,” he said.

They should also ask who is organising events and whether adults will be present.

Makaneta advised families to teach teenagers refusal skills.

“There is nothing wrong with refusing to attend an event,” he said, encouraging parents to join safe school-hosted activities instead.

Students were reminded never to accept drinks from strangers, to avoid leaving drinks unattended, and to attend celebrations only with trusted friends.

