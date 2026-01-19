Prison matric class of 2025 achieves 94.4% pass rate behind bars

KwaZulu-Natal produced the highest number of matriculants, with 50 candidates writing the final exams. Of those, 45 achieved bachelor passes.

Inmates who wrote the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations at correctional services schools achieved an overall pass rate of 94.4%, once again outperforming the national average.

Correctional Services Minister Dr Pieter Groenewald announced the results on Monday at Goodwood Correctional Facility in the Western Cape, describing the outcomes as proof that “learning does not stop at prison walls”.

The 94.4% pass rate exceeded the national average of 88% and marked another strong performance by correctional schools across the country.

Fifteen schools achieve 100% pass rate

A total of 180 candidates from 18 correctional services schools sat for the 2025 NSC examinations. There are 19 registered correctional services schools offering grades 10 to 12, but Zuzicebo Senior Secondary in Standerton did not present Grade 12 candidates as it was newly established.

Groenewald said 15 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, up from 13 schools in 2024. In addition, candidates earned a combined 132 distinctions.

“Two of our schools, Usethubeni in Durban-Westville and Baviaanspoort in the Gauteng region, have maintained a 100% pass rate for the past ten years. This consistency reflects the integrity and credibility of our examination system,” Groenewald said.

He also praised the Johannesburg Female Correctional Centre School, which achieved a 100% pass rate in 2025.

Top achievers shine nationally

The top achiever for correctional services schools in 2025 was Jabulani Nkosinathi Gumede from Usethubeni School at Durban-Westville Correctional Centre, who achieved an average of 85.5%.

Gumede obtained 91% for isiZulu Home Language, 77% for English First Additional Language, 55% for Mathematical Literacy, 94% for Life Orientation, 95% for Business Studies, 87% for Geography, 93% for History and 92% for Tourism.

The second top achiever was Tyrique Joostte from Baviaanspoort Youth School, who achieved an overall average of 84.4%.

Joostte’s results included 68% for English Home Language, 90% for Afrikaans First Additional Language, 84% for Mathematical Literacy, 89% for Life Orientation, 93% for Business Studies, 81% for Economics and 86% for Tourism.

“These results demonstrate that our focus is not merely on achieving a pass, but on producing quality outcomes,” Groenewald said.

Strong bachelor passes in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) produced the highest number of matriculants, with 50 candidates writing the final exams. Of those, 45 achieved bachelor passes.

“Usethubeni alone accounted for 31 candidates, all of whom achieved bachelor passes,” Groenewald said. “These results demonstrate that our focus is not merely on achieving a pass, but on producing quality outcomes.”

He emphasised that inmate candidates form part of South Africa’s broader education system, which serves more than 13.5 million candidates nationwide.

“They are not outside the system; they are within it. They matter. Their success matters. Their future matters,” he said.

Call to strengthen mathematics

While celebrating the results, Groenewald raised concerns about a growing shift away from mathematics in correctional schools.

“We must confront a concerning trend where more inmates are dropping Mathematics and opting for Mathematical Literacy. Mathematics remains a critical gateway subject, and this has to be corrected.”

He added that correctional services schools had historically performed well in mathematics and that the educators needed to support candidates.

Groenewald also highlighted gender imbalances in the 2025 NSC cohort, noting that girls outnumbered boys by 56% to 44%.

“Our inmate population is largely male, and many require educational redirection and support,” he said, calling for urgent intervention to support the boy child.

Concluding his address, Groenewald said education remained central to rehabilitation and reintegration.

“Your past does not define your future,” he told matriculants. “Through discipline, perseverance and commitment, you have invested in yourselves and in the future of this country.”

