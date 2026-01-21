Rewrite your future: GDE opens second chance matric registration

The programme is aimed at candidates who want to improve their previous results or complete their matric qualification as adults.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has opened registration for the May/June 2026 Second Chance Matric Support Programme, urging eligible candidates to take note of strict registration requirements and deadlines.

The department on Wednesday said the programme is aimed at candidates who want to improve their previous results or complete their matric qualification as adults.

“It is time to rewrite your future,” the department said, adding that the Second Chance Matric Support Programme is designed to assist candidates preparing for the May/June 2026 examinations.

The registration closing date is Friday, 6 February 2026.

Who qualifies to apply

The GDE said candidates must first identify which category they fall into, as registration methods differ by category.

National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates may apply “either through a registered examination centre or through the relevant District Offices in the province”.

The NSC category applies to candidates who have previously written Grade 12 and want to rewrite to improve their marks.

The department warned that registration for these candidates is manual only.

ALSO READ: 99 high-demand careers open to matriculants

“There is no online registration for NSC candidates. You must apply at a registered examination centre or a GDE District Office,” the GDE said.

The department also made it clear that candidates may not change their subject choices.

In addition, candidates must comply with “all internal assessment (SBA), oral and practical assessment task requirements” for subjects with practical components, and must meet the promotion requirements for Grades 10 and 11.

“It is compulsory for a candidate to have an identity document (ID) to register for the June 2026 NSC Examination,” the department said.

Senior Certificate for adult students

The Senior Certificate (SC) category applies to adult students aged 21 and older, as well as out-of-school youth aged 18 to 21 with written approval from the provincial head of department.

Unlike NSC candidates, SC candidates may register manually or online.

“Candidates who qualify to register for the SC can either do so using the manual registration or online registration processes on the eService website,” the department said.

To qualify, adult students must have a General Education and Training Certificate (GETC), a Grade 9 or Standard 7 report, or a recognised equivalent qualification at NQF Level 4.

NOW READ: GDE warns parents of illegal, unregistered schools