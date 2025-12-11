Umalusi reassures that exam leak investigations will not delay matric results

Following leaked NSC papers in Gauteng, Umalusi says probes continue but results for unaffected matrics remain on track.

Umalusi assures the Class of 2025, their families and higher education institutions that investigations into reported exam irregularities will not delay the results of unaffected matric pupils.

The exam quality assurer was responding to revelation of irregularities in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) final examinations. The affected subjects include mathematics, physical sciences, and English home language. These issues were identified during the marking process.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube confirmed on Thursday morning that officials detected a breach in Gauteng during exam marking.

Exam markers uncovered matric exam breach

Markers flagged similarities between a pupil’s English home language paper 2 answers and the marking guide. This prompted a broader investigation.

English home language paper 2 focuses on literature, divided into three sections: Poetry (prescribed poems and unseen), novels, and drama. It requires both an essay and a contextual analysis of the set texts studied during the year.

Gwarube said that at least 26 matriculants from seven schools in Pretoria admitted to accessing leaked question papers and marking guidelines before their exams. The admissions formed part of the department’s ongoing investigation.

The leaked subjects include English home language papers 1-3, mathematics papers 1-2, and physical sciences papers 1-2. All were shared via a USB device.

Umalusi said it received a preliminary report on Wednesday from the department of basic education (DBE) on the issues reported by the minister. It will continue analysing the findings.

“Having studied the report, Umalusi is satisfied with the steps taken by the DBE thus far, including reporting the case to the Saps,” it said.

Umalusi welcomes DBE’s initial steps

“Similarly, Umalusi is pleased by the ongoing investigative work aimed at determining the magnitude of the irregularities.”

A national task team will begin a formal investigation on Friday, 12 December. It expects to finalise its findings before results are approved on 12 January 2026.

Umalusi said the DBE will present its findings to the executive committee of the Umalusi council. These will be tabled during the results-approval meetings scheduled on 6-8 January 2026.

“Umalusi would like to assure the Class of 2025, their families, institutions of higher learning and other stakeholders that the investigations will in no way delay the release of the results of the NSC learners who are not implicated in the reported irregularities,” the exam quality assurer said.

The leak is believed to have originated from the national department’s offices.

Two Gauteng employees have been suspended, one of whom is a parent of a matric pupil implicated in the breach. A criminal case has also been opened for theft of state property.

Two DBE officials suspended

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) commended its provincial examination markers for successfully detecting the anomaly.

According to the GDE, in one instance, pupils’ responses were almost a direct reproduction of the official marking guide.

“This detection, made early in the marking process, triggered a joint preliminary investigation between the GDE and DBE,” GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Mabona further said that the vigilance of the GDE’s markers not only revealed the irregularity but also played a crucial role in aiding the DBE to pinpoint the source of the breach. It also helped identify those allegedly involved.

The GDE said Gauteng’s markers are among the most rigorously trained and quality-assured examination professionals in the sector.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane assured all candidates, families, and the public that the integrity of the exams for the majority of candidates in the province remains completely intact.

He emphasised that the department is taking all necessary steps to protect the credibility of the process.

“This breach was isolated, quickly detected, and effectively contained. There is no evidence to suggest that any other Gauteng candidates or schools outside the identified cluster were exposed to leaked materials,” the MEC said.

He added that all marking, verification, and security protocols would continue to be enforced. These measures are intended to ensure a credible, fair, and trustworthy NSC outcome.

Chiloane also thanked the 192 745 Gauteng candidates for respecting the NSC pledge. He commended them for conducting themselves with honesty and integrity throughout the examination period.

“We also extend our sincere appreciation to our very own NSC markers whose exceptional professionalism, training, and attention to detail ensured early detection,” he said.

“Their swift action protected the credibility of the examination process and enabled the national investigation to identify officials allegedly responsible for leaking confidential examination material.”

Umalusi added that to protect the integrity of the investigation, it will not engage further with the media until 9 January 2026.

On that date, it will announce its findings on the conduct, administration, and management of the 2025 end-of-year national examinations.