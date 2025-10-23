Milnerton High School pupils in bullying case granted bail, will write exams separately

Eight Milnerton High pupils accused of bullying will write their exams at a separate venue after being granted bail.

The eight Milnerton High School pupils charged with assault for a bullying incident at the school will write their exams separately from other classmates after they were granted bail.

The eight pupils appeared in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Authorities accused the pupils of bullying at the school. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) placed them on precautionary suspension.

Milnerton High School pupils granted bail

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a group of schoolboys in uniform taking turns hitting a 16-year-old pupil. They used various objects, including a belt and a hockey stick. The assault happened in what appears to be a locker room on school premises.

As music blared intermittently in the background, some pupils appeared cheerful and unfazed while the camera panned across the room.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said six pupils appeared in Court 26. Two others appeared in Court 9, as they are juveniles.

The six accused who appeared at Court 16 face eight charges of assault. The charges include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“The state did not oppose bail, as the accused have fixed addresses, have no previous convictions, and have no warrants of arrest or pending cases,” Ntabazalila said.

The court set bail at R2 000 for each of the pupils. The conditions of their bail require the boys to avoid contacting the complainants and witnesses directly or indirectly.

Bail conditions

The state said the accused must walk in a different direction if they see the complainants. The court barred the pupils from entering the premises until the case is finalised. They must also submit their cellphones and PINs. In addition, they must not intimidate the complainants or witnesses, directly or indirectly. The state also warned them against engaging in any criminal activity.

Ntabazalila said the pupils handed over five cellphones and SIM cards in court. One cellphone and its PIN remain outstanding. It must be given to the investigating officer within 24 hours.

“The court has ordered that the identity of the accused must not be publicised, i.e., their names, pictures, their addresses and those of their families. That is a court order,” he said.

The court postponed the case to 20 January 2026 to allow the pupils to write their exams.

The accused will study at home. The education department has provided an alternative venue for them to write exams.

On Wednesday, tensions were high outside the school as angry parents protested over the culture of violence.

Protests outside school

Police used stun grenades to disperse angry parents who demanded that school management address them.

On Thursday, the protest continued outside the school. Western Cape ANC Youth League members joined parents, community members, and several organisations in the picket.

The protestors demanded accountability and transparency from the school’s leadership.

The portfolio committee on Basic Education announced it will visit the school on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the WCED said the suspended pupils will now face formal disciplinary hearings. These hearings will follow the relevant disciplinary procedures.

Those affected are receiving and will continue to receive counselling and psychosocial support.

Do not share the video – DBE

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) urged the pupil not to share the video footage of the incident. DBE said sharing the video deepens the victim’s trauma and violates the dignity and rights of all pupils.

“Let us not allow this incident to disrupt schooling or the ongoing Matric NSC exams; we must protect our learners, uphold due process, and support the school community’s recovery,” the department said.

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) in the Western Cape said it was deeply concerned. The union added that it was outraged by the video.

“Sadtu advocates for schools to be safe havens for learners, teachers, and support staff, as well as all stakeholders when they visit schools. This violent action will leave the victim both emotionally and physically scarred,” the union said.