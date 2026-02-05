Nsfas blames institutions and accommodation providers for students sleeping on the street 

Nsfas said it will support CPUT's housing crisis, even without direct affiliation

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has addressed the housing crisis affecting students at tertiary institutions.

In an unfortunate yet familiar start to the academic year, Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)’s housing problems have, yet again, left many students sleeping outside its campuses.

CPUT is no stranger to students arriving with suitcases and blankets in tow, lining the gates in crowds. Yet, residences reject many students because they arrived before admission opened, failed to apply for housing, or haven’t heard back from the university about their status.

Providing 2026 application status updates in Pretoria on Thursday, 5 February 2026, Nsfas commented on the issue and clarified their affiliation with the university.

“In light of recent concerns pertaining to student accommodation at the CPUT, Nsfas wishes to clarify that CPUT manages accommodation independently of Nsfas, “ said Acting Nsfas CEO Waseem Carrim.

Carrim, however, showed concern about the well-being of Nsfas beneficiaries at CPUT, and revealed the scheme is in communication with the university to understand challenges faced.

“Nsfas will support the institution in remedying the situation,” he said.

The fund’s specific engagements with the university remain unclear.

Nsfas slams institutions and accommodation providers

Amid nationwide student housing shortages, the fund blamed institutions for not being proactive in assisting students.

“[We] would like to acknowledge the poor active steps taken by institutions to provide temporary housing for students during this period,” said Carrim.

Nsfas said CPUT students resorting to sleeping on the street reiterated that accommodation providers need to confirm the funding status of students before housing them to avoid complications.

It also criticised providers that house students without verifying their funding status, and those that forcibly relocate students without following proper procedures.

2026 rates remain unresolved

The allowance and accommodation rates for 2026 are currently under review, leaving students and landlords anxiously waiting.

Carrim confirmed that he will reveal the rates once they have been finalised, post the 2026 budget speech.

According to the CEO of Private Student Housing Association (PSHA), Kagisho Mamabolo, the unconfirmed rate is placing financial pressure on landlords.

“Landlords are once again being asked to house Nsfas-funded students without a confirmed rental rate, without lease certainty, and without clarity on who is responsible for administering payments,” he said.

Although the finance minister’s budget announcement will take place on 25 February 2026, Mamabolo says “this uncertainty is not sustainable”.

“This delay makes it practically impossible for landlords to finalise leases, allocate rooms responsibly, submit accurate invoices to universities, or plan operational expenditure,” he said.

2025 rates

In 2025, university students in catered residences within metropolitan areas received R65 993 for accommodation. Meanwhile, those in non-metro areas get R56 633.

Non-catered students in metro areas received R52 000 for accommodation plus a living allowance of R17 160. Those in non-metro areas got R42 640 with the same living allowance.

Additional support was also allocated to students with disabilities, including human assistance and assistive device allowances of up to R54 080.

Accommodation applications

Accommodation remains an issue for beneficaries of the scheme. Of the 194 000 applications received, Nsfas only approved about 39 000 university applications and 16 000 TVET applications.

About 39 900 university applications are pending institutional review and about 50 000 for TVET applications.

Landlords still have to approve about 29 000 applications and about 24 800 applications for universities and TVETs, respectively.

2026 application status

The scheme says it has approved funding for more than 660 000 students for the 2026 academic year, but it has rejected 116 266 applications.

In addition, about 21 000 applications remain pending due to outstanding documents, while about 85 000 are under verification.

Nsfas also noted that applicants could help clear the backlog by completing consent and declaration forms and uploading clear supporting documentation.

Appeals

Carrim confirmed that Nsfas has received 92 000 appeals and has worked through 75% of them. It has approved about 10 400 and rejected 5 400.

Nsfas projects to conclude the outstanding appeals by the end of this week.

Academic progression

In terms of academic progression, Nsfas revealed that about 437 000 university students met the academic criteria for funding, while about 110 000 did not. For TVET college students, about 128 000 met progression requirements, with about 79 000 failing to do so.

Carrim also pointed out that outstanding results, often due to supplementary exams, could be contributing to delays, and urged institutions to upload them promptly.

Loan applications

Carrim said Nsfas has received about 27 000 loan applications. Of these, 5 000 met the bursary criteria, while 20 000 did not meet the necessary academic or financial requirements. The scheme has approved about 1 500 loan applications.

