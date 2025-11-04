Nsfas board chair resigns amid serious allegations

Manamela stressed the importance of addressing the allegations urgently to protect the integrity of the scheme.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has confirmed that he has received and formally acknowledged the resignation of Dr Karen Stander as chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) board.

On Monday, Manamela said Stander’s resignation letter contains “serious allegations regarding the governance environment at Nsfas,” including claims of bullying, intimidation, racism, and threats to personal safety.

Meeting to address concerns

The minister said he met with Stander on Monday, 3 November, to discuss the issues raised “directly and in detail”.

He added that a previously scheduled meeting with the full Nsfas board will proceed as planned on Wednesday, 5 November, to continue discussions on governance, accountability, and organisational culture.

“I am deeply concerned by the gravity of the issues raised by Dr Stander,” said Manamela.

“These matters warrant serious attention, and I will engage thoroughly before determining the necessary course of action.”

Concerns over governance and accountability

Stander’s resignation comes at a time when Nsfas continues to face scrutiny over its management, student funding delays, and the governance of its direct payment system.

While the minister did not elaborate on the specifics of Stander’s claims, his statement suggests growing tension within the institution’s leadership.

Manamela stressed the importance of addressing the allegations urgently to protect the integrity of the scheme.

“Nsfas plays a vital role in expanding access to higher education, and we must ensure that it operates in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed the department’s support for Nsfas, saying its core mission —providing financial aid to deserving students —must not be compromised.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Nsfas serves students effectively and that public resources are managed with integrity,” he added.

The Department of Higher Education and Training said further communication will be issued after Manamela’s engagements with Stander and the Nsfas board later this week.

