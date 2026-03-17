Nsfas debunks ‘R630k payment’ claim as fake and misleading

The scheme warned that it takes the spread of false information seriously and may take legal action against those responsible.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has dismissed a viral social media claim that a student received a payment of more than R630 000 as false.

It warned that the post is misleading and potentially harmful.

Viral post ‘manipulated’

Nsfas said it had “noted with concern a social media post alleging that a student received a payment of R630 434 from the scheme”. It emphasised that “this claim is false and misleading”.

The scheme said preliminary checks revealed that the ‘screenshot’ picture circulating online had been tampered with.

“The image circulating online is manipulated and appears to be AI-generated. It does not correspond with any legitimate Nsfas transaction,” the scheme said.

It further clarified that “no such payment has been made by Nsfas”. Moreover, it alleged that the content was created for online engagement.

“The student in question created this content for social media purposes. This was likely done to gain traction as part of content creation opportunities on platforms,” it added.

How Nsfas payments actually work

Nsfas stressed that its funding model does not allow for large lump-sum payments to be made directly to students.

“[We] further clarify that the Scheme does not make large lump-sum payments directly to students. Funding allocations are paid directly to universities. After that, universities administer approved student allowances in accordance with established funding guidelines,” it said.

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The scheme added that these processes are tightly regulated.

“These systems are governed by strict financial controls and oversight mechanisms,” Nsfas said.

No breach or irregular payment

NSFAS sought to reassure stakeholders that the viral claim does not indicate any security lapse or financial irregularity.

“We want to assure students, institutions, and the public that Nsfas systems remain secure. There has been no irregular payment or breach associated with this claim.”

The scheme warned that it takes the spread of false information seriously and may take legal action against those responsible.

“Nsfas reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action against individuals who deliberately create or distribute misinformation that harms the reputation and integrity of the Scheme,” it said.

Members of the public have been urged to verify information through official channels.

“Members of the public are urged to rely only on official Nsfas communication platforms for verified information,” Nsfas concluded.

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