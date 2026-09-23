Nsfas is ‘like a bad movie’ as students slam acting leadership

Nsfas has no permanent CEO, CFO and HR executive, creating unacceptable situation for key public institution.

The South African Union of Students (Saus), representing the student body, has raised concern about the prevalence of acting appointments in leadership roles at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) – likening it to a movie.

It believes this contributes to instability in the scheme’s governance, which has caused significant suffering for students.

Saus rejects reliance on acting appointments at Nsfas

Saus has firmly rejected the ongoing reliance on acting appointments as a viable solution to the leadership crisis plaguing Nsfas.

It has called on the reinstated Nsfas board to prioritise the immediate appointment of a permanent CEO and to fill all vacant key executive positions.

“If the minister of higher education and the Nsfas board are genuinely committed to restoring stability, then this stability must go beyond merely keeping the institution operational amid one crisis after another. It must involve establishing permanent, competent and accountable leadership that can make decisions and be held responsible for their execution,” Saus said.

Nsfas has been facing a leadership crisis, highlighted by the recent mass resignations of its board, which has since been reinstated.

No permanent CEO, CFO and HR executive

“Currently, Nsfas has no permanent chief executive officer, no permanent chief financial officer, and no permanent human resources executive,” Saus said.

“This has created an unacceptable situation in which crucial positions overseeing the strategic and operational functioning of one of the country’s most important public institutions are filled on an acting basis or left vacant.”

Saus has demanded a clear, transparent and urgent process to appoint permanent executive leadership.

“Nsfas cannot continue to be a movie where everybody is acting. It is time for permanent leadership, permanent accountability and institutional stability.”