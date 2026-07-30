Oprah academy to become GDE institution after 2027

Maile said the department would preserve the institution's reputation for academic excellence.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has welcomed the next chapter of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG) following the announcement that the prestigious school will transition to a national scholarship programme, while its campus will be transferred to the department after the 2027 academic year.

Gauteng education, sport, arts, culture and recreation MEC Lebogang Maile said the move marked the evolution of one of South Africa’s most significant educational partnerships, while ensuring the academy’s legacy continues to benefit future generations.

Oprah Winfrey praised for transforming lives

The academy, which opened in 2007, has educated more than 1 000 academically gifted girls from disadvantaged communities over nearly two decades.

Maile thanked Oprah Winfrey for what he described as her long-standing commitment to educating and empowering young women in South Africa.

“We express our profound gratitude to Ms Oprah Winfrey for her extraordinary vision, generosity and unwavering commitment to the education of South Africa’s young women,” he said.

“Through this Academy, she has not merely built a school; she has nurtured leaders, expanded opportunities, restored hope and transformed lives. The impact of this investment will continue to resonate across generations and across our nation.”

The MEC said the academy had demonstrated what could be achieved through sustained investment in girls’ education and leadership development.

He added that empowering young women was essential to South Africa’s broader social and economic development.

“The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls has embodied that mission for nearly two decades. Through deliberate investment in the education and holistic development of young women, the academy has demonstrated that empowering the girl child is neither an act of charity nor symbolism – it is a strategic investment in national development.”

Scholarship programme to expand opportunities

According to the department, the academy’s transition to an expanded national scholarship programme will allow academically talented young women from more communities across South Africa to benefit from the initiative.

“The Academy’s transition to an expanded national scholarship programme reflects a bold and inspiring continuation of that vision. By extending educational opportunities to academically talented young women across South Africa, Ms Winfrey has ensured that her investment in girls’ education will reach even more communities while preserving the enduring legacy of the Academy.”

Campus to transfer to Gauteng education department

The department confirmed that, in line with the original partnership agreement, ownership of the residential campus will transfer to the Gauteng Department of Education after the completion of the 2027 academic year.

It said administrative processes related to the transition were already underway and would continue to ensure “an orderly, seamless and responsible transfer of the academy’s assets and facilities”.

Maile said the department would preserve the institution’s reputation for academic excellence.

“The Gauteng Department of Education is committed to preserving and advancing the academy’s legacy of academic excellence, ethical leadership and educational opportunity.”

“We will ensure that this exceptional institution continues to serve the people of Gauteng while honouring the vision upon which it was established. The department will continue to safeguard this legacy so that future generations of students benefit from an institution synonymous with excellence, discipline, innovation and leadership.”

Current students to complete their education

The department also welcomed assurances that all students currently enrolled at the academy would complete their schooling without disruption.

“We also welcome the assurance that every learner currently enrolled at the academy will complete her educational journey with uninterrupted academic, financial and personal support,” Maile said.

“This provides certainty to learners, parents, educators and alumnae while reflecting the values of care, dignity and excellence that have defined the academy since its inception.”

The MEC concluded by thanking Winfrey for what he described as her lasting contribution to South Africa’s education sector.

“Her extraordinary legacy reminds us that when we educate and empower a girl, we do more than change one life – we unlock human potential, strengthen families, transform communities and help build the capable, inclusive and prosperous South Africa to which we all aspire.”