Outcry as Gauteng scraps school security

The removal of school security guards has sparked fears of rising crime and violence in Gauteng schools.

The Gauteng education department’s decision to cancel school security contracts late last year has ignited outrage among parents, experts and governing bodies, who warn that pupils and teachers have been left dangerously exposed.

With no risk assessment conducted before the guards were removed, schools across the province have become soft targets for criminals – a gamble that has already had deadly consequences.

Backlash and admissions

The DA recently released a statement accusing the department of cancelling the agreements without conducting a risk assessment.

When responding to DA Gauteng spokesperson on education Michael Waters in the provincial legislature, MEC Matome Chiloane conceded that the risk assessment was not done, stating the contracts were cancelled due to financial constraints.

“The department has not conducted a cost analysis on the financial impact of cancelling school security contracts and the potential costs of vandalism, burglaries and related incidents that may occur during the absence of school security,” said Chiloane.

Walters said removing properly trained security guards from schools across the province was a dangerous decision that already had devastating consequences.

“Last month, a principal and an administrator at Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa [Ekurhuleni] were shot dead on school premises,” said Walters.

Governing bodies and experts weigh in

National Association of School Governing Bodies chair Matakanye Matakanye said removing security guards from high-risk schools was a mistake.

“When pupils and teachers leave, the criminals can do as they like. We also call upon parents and communities to look after their schools,” said Matakanye.

Education expert Hendrick Makaneta said the DA was correct to demand the reinstatement of trained security guards, especially at high-risk Gauteng schools.

“Removing these guards without a proper risk assessment was irresponsible and placed pupils and teachers in danger,” said Makaneta.

“There is no doubt that criminal activity around vulnerable schools is a well-known problem. The government should prioritise safety rather than cutting essential protection services.

“The DA’s call should be supported by all stakeholders who value safety in schools.

“Reinstating trained guards should be treated as a matter of urgency to ensure a safe learning environment which is conducive to learning and teaching,” said Makaneta.

Child-centred safety approach urged

Shaheda Omar, clinical director for the Teddy Bear Foundation, said reinstating trained school security guards can significantly enhance safety, provided it is done responsibly, with the right training, oversight and risk assessments.

“Security must reinforce, not replace, comprehensive child-centred safety strategies that include psychosocial support, community involvement and strong law-enforcement partnerships,” said Omar.

She said reinstatement of the guards should follow a proper risk assessment, mapping of high-risk zones and consultation with school governing bodies, community structures and safety experts.

“Without this, resources may be misallocated and guards deployed to the wrong schools,” said Omar.

Visibility of disciplined, professional security personnel contributes to an environment where safety is prioritised, she said, adding that more security guards can help reduce anxiety, particularly in communities that have experienced school-related violence or break-ins.

“Pupils and teachers will feel more secure and better able to concentrate on teaching and learning,” she said.

