Here’s a reminder of when late applications for Grades 1 and 8 open in Gauteng

As of 1pm on Tuesday, 16 December, the department reported that 10 295 pupils were still without placements for the 2026 academic year.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has reminded parents and guardians that the 2026 online admissions system will open for late applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 on Wednesday, 17 December.

The late application window is meant for parents who missed the main application period or those whose applications remain incomplete.

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) on Tuesday said parents must apply through the online portal.

Only schools with space available

The department stressed that during the late application phase, only schools with available space will appear on the system.

“Parents and guardians will be able to select one school only and once selected, the student will be finally placed at that school,” the department said.

The department warned that placements made during this period are final.

“Placements made during the late application period cannot be declined and no objections or appeals will be permitted once a school has been selected,” it said.

More than 10 000 pupils still unplaced

As of 1pm on Tuesday, 16 December, the department reported that 10 295 pupils were still without placements for the 2026 academic year.

This includes 2 848 Grade 1 pupils and 7 447 Grade 8 pupils.

“The department continues to work tirelessly to ensure that all students are placed,” the statement said, adding that placement and transfer offers are released daily, especially in high-pressure areas.

ALSO READ: Violence against principals and teachers condemned by Gauteng MEC

Placement and transfer process continues

The GDE said the placement process remains active across all districts, with students being matched to available spaces in line with admissions regulations.

“Transfer offers are issued only after confirmation that all schools selected by a parent have reached full capacity,” the department said.

Parents whose application status reflects “Application is being processed” or “School Reached Capacity” have been advised to wait until their status changes to “Transfer offer made.”

“All transfer offers are made to the next closest school with available space, with due consideration given to the distance from the student’s home address.”

ALSO READ: Matric results: Regulator ‘studying’ court ruling on publication in newspapers

Appeals at an advanced stage

The department confirmed it has received 5 199 appeals, which are now at an advanced stage of processing.

Parents who receive a transfer offer to a school they did not apply to have seven days to accept or decline it.

“If the transfer offer is accepted, the student is placed at the school and the placement is final,” the statement said.

“If the transfer offer is declined, the parent may submit an objection within seven days.”

The department said objection outcomes are communicated within 14 days, while appeals serve as a final adjudication process.

“Parents are reminded that appeal outcomes are final, and no alternative placement will be offered thereafter,” the GDE said.

Chiloane urged parents to use the late application period responsibly and to remain patient as the department works to place every student fairly and within available capacity.

NOW READ: Over 15 000 pupils still unplaced as Gauteng grapples with school admissions pressure