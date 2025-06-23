School closes Friday for three-week break: Educational activities to keep kids busy

Public school students across South Africa will have three weeks to rest before the third term begins in July 2025.

The first semester of the year in South African public schools will officially end on Friday, 27 June 2025.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the third term will commence on Tuesday, 22 July 2025.

Three weeks break

Public school students across all provinces will have three weeks to rest before the third term begins.

This period allows pupils to recharge ahead of another academic stretch, which will run until 03 October 2025.

According to the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa), schools that follow the three term calendar will break on 27 June 2025 for half-term and return on 7 July 2025.

Their second term will end on 8 August 2025. Giving them more than three weeks of break before the third term commences on 3 September 2025.

How to spend your holidays

As children will be home for three weeks during these winter school holidays, here are a few educational activities for the whole family.

Museum visits: Explore South African museums to delve into history, science, and culture.

Arts and crafts: Engage in creative activities like painting, drawing, or beading, which can be done at home.

Cooking and baking: Learn new recipes and cooking skills with children, or explore baking projects like decorating gingerbread houses.

Visiting the library: Pupils can visit local libraries to borrow books and engage in reading, which can be a great way to enhance language and knowledge.

Outdoor activities: Enjoy winter weather with activities like hiking, camping, or cycling. Try activities like zip-lining, rock climbing or bounce houses.

Here’s a comprehensive overview of the key dates on the 2025 school calendar to help parents stay ahead of the game.

FIRST TERM:

Schools start: 15 January 2025;

Schools close: 28 March 2025;

Public holidays: New Year’s Day (1 January 2025), Human Rights Day (21 March 2025); and

School holidays: 29 March to 7 April 2025.

SECOND TERM:

Schools start: 8 April 2025;

Schools close: 17 June 2025;

Public holidays: Good Friday (18 April 2025), Family Day (21 April 2025), Freedom Day (27 April 2025), Workers’ Day (1 May 2025), Youth Day (16 June 2025);

Special school holidays: 29 April to 2 May 2025; and

School holidays: 18 June to 8 July 2025.

THIRD TERM:

School start: 22 July 2025;

School closes: 3 October 2025;

Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 August 2025), Heritage Day (24 September 2025); and

School holidays: 6 to 10 October 2025.

FOURTH TERM:

School start: 13 October 2025;

School closes: 10 December 2025;

Administration days: 11 to 12 December 2025; and

Public holidays: Day of Reconciliation (16 December 2025), Christmas Day (25 December 2025), Day of Goodwill (26 December 2025).

