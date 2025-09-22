‘Schools cannot be turned into shebeens’: Outrage over liquor sales at Mthatha school

Police uncovered a liquor facility operating inside an Eastern Cape school. Committee demand accountability and disciplinary action against those responsible.

The discovery of a liquor facility operating inside an Eastern Cape school has sparked outrage, with the Select Committee on Education, Sciences and the Creative Industries seeking disciplinary action.

The select committee chairperson, Makhi Feni, has called on the Eastern Cape Department of Education (ECDOE) to explain. He wants to know how a school in Mthatha became an alcohol sale point.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said on Thursday, 18 September, that the police made the discovery. They found a liquor facility operating inside a school.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster, led by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi and Cachalia, led a community outreach in the Eastern Cape.

“That’s really extraordinary. How do you have people selling alcohol? That licence must have been issued illegally,” Cachalia said.

He said the police were going to close the facility down on Thursday.

Watch Cachalia speak about facility at the school here:

Committee demands urgent investigation and disciplinary action

Feni said on Sunday that the education department should not hide behind claims of “investigating the matter.”

The committee wrote to the department on Friday, seeking clarity.

The committee wanted to know if any teachers were involved in the liquor sale inside the school premises.

They also asked for details of the licence holder. In addition, they wanted to know how the principal and the school governing body (SGB) had authorised the activity, if at all.

“It is irresponsible parenting for any school principal to allow such an activity as selling liquor inside a school. The committee condemns this action and believes that it is enough grounds for disciplinary action,” Feni said.

‘Schools cannot be turned into shebeens’ – chairperson

The chairperson added that “schools cannot be turned into shebeens”, exposing children to alcohol use.

“This is wholly unfortunate, and the department should speedily investigate, and appropriate sanction should be taken against all those found to be responsible for this devious and devilish act,” he said.

The greatest irony, according to Feni, is that township schools complain about shebeens operating too close to their buildings, yet this principal allegedly allows the sale of alcohol on school property.

“Our sincere hope is that no educator is involved and that the focus should be on the preliminary examinations that are on the go,” Feni said.

The committee said it has the power to invite the department to appear in Parliament. This will happen if the explanation provided is unsatisfactory.

