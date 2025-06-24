Schools or war zones? Ministers unveil ‘Safe Schools Protocol’ to end violence

According to the two ministers, the protocol formalises direct links between schools and their nearest police stations.

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube together with the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu launching the Safe Schools Protocol. Picture: X/@DBE_SA

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) and South African Police Service (Saps) launched the revised Safe Schools Protocol on Tuesday, signalling a renewed and urgent effort to curb rampant crime and violence in schools.

Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu jointly unveiled the Collaborative Implementation Protocol in Cape Town, pledging to create safer, child-friendly learning environments amid shocking statistics of violence.

“The 2023-24 financial year saw 28 murders in basic education institutions, nearly half in KwaZulu-Natal, with 46% involving pupil-on-pupil violence. Two-thirds of reported rapes also involved pupils as both perpetrator and victim,” explained Gwarube.

Mchunu called the protocol a “shared commitment” and said it was more than just a document.

“For education to thrive, safety must be a given, not a privilege.

“Bullying, drug use, and sexual abuse have become prevalent and are breeding grounds for further criminality,” Mchunu said.

Key measures in the protocol

Each school is expected to form a functional safety committee that involves representatives from the police, teachers, and the governing body.

“We’re introducing school-based crime prevention programmes, visible policing in hotspot areas, and regular safety audits.

“We’ll also tighten compliance with laws regulating liquor outlets near schools and improve the vetting of staff,” said Gwarube.

Five commitments to safer schools

Gwarube outlined five key commitments at the heart of the revised protocol:

Formal school-police links: Every school will be connected to a local police station, supported by a School Safety Committee comprising the principal, a staff safety officer, an SGB member, and a designated Saps officer.

Crime prevention programmes: Schools will roll out in-house education campaigns targeting gender-based violence, bullying, gangsterism, alcohol and drug abuse, and weapons possession.

Visible policing: Officers will be deployed around high-risk schools during busy periods like morning arrivals and afternoon dismissals.

Victim-friendly spaces: The protocol mandates the creation of victim-friendly rooms and community response forums to better support vulnerable pupils.

Staff vetting: All teaching and non-teaching staff will be vetted against the National Register for Sexual Offenders and the Child Protection Register.

Shared responsibility and urgency

Both ministers emphasised the need for community involvement.

“Schools cannot do this alone. The police cannot do this alone. Safety is a community effort. We need buy-in from parents, pupils, SGBs, and civil society,” Gwarube stated.

Mchunu said the Saps will continue to intensify visibility and integrate its existing Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy (ICVPS) into school policing efforts:

“Policing is not a one-department responsibility. Parents must be active participants in the fight against crime, starting in their homes.

“We’re building capacity at police stations and engaging directly with pupils, especially around gangsterism, bullying and substance abuse,” said Mchunu.

‘Agents of change’

In closing, both ministers acknowledged that violence in schools reflects broader societal breakdowns: poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

Gwarube called on pupils, teachers and police officers to become agents of change.

“We know the burden [teachers] carry, being extorted in Nelson Mandela Bay, crossing gang-ridden streets in Mannenburg and Gugulethu. We stand with you.”

“Our children will look to you (police officers) not only for protection, but for inspiration. Go out there and protect our schools,” she concluded.

