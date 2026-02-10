Sefako Makgatho students disrupt classes over unpaid allowances

Students said hunger and financial stress made academic participation impossible.

Students at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa temporarily disrupted classes as they embarked on protest action as part of a total shutdown declared by the student representative council to demand payment of outstanding student allowances.

SRC president Mthokozisi Dlamini said the allowances have not been paid, despite the academic programme having started over a month ago.

Students left without food and basic necessities

This has left students without their living and food allowances and unable to afford basic necessities, including food and study materials.

“It is both inhumane and unreasonable to expect students to meaningfully participate in academic activities while facing hunger and financial hardship.

“The current conditions undermine student well-being and compromise academic performance,” Dlamini said.

The students demanded the disbursement of the allowances, which must be paid into students’ bank accounts without delay.

Dlamini said the academic programme will remain suspended until the university takes decisive, transparent action to ensure all affected students receive their allowances to meet their basic needs.

Protest resolved after engagement with management

However, the action was resolved and the students dispersed following what the university called “constructive engagement with university management”.

In a statement yesterday, the university confirmed the protest . “Management engaged directly and constructively with student leadership and an understanding was reached to ensure access to campus facilities would not be obstructed.

Campus operations have since stabilised.

“The university remains committed to resolving matters through structured dialogue, partnership with student leadership and responsible institutional governance,” the statement said.

University cites funding partners and corrective measures

The university said it treats matters relating to student allowances with the “utmost seriousness, recognising timely financial support is integral to academic continuity, student well-being, and campus stability”.

Allowances are administered via established funding partners, including Fundi, a nationally recognised education finance and bursary administration entity.

Fundi was responsible for processing and disbursing payments directly to student accounts in accordance with funding protocols.

The university said corrective measures had been implemented to ensure distribution of allowances would be concluded by the end of yesterday.

“As is standard with financial transfers, reflection times may vary depending on individual banks’ processing schedules.

“The university is actively monitoring the process to ensure completion without unnecessary delay.

“The focus remains on safeguarding academic progress and ensuring no student’s studies are compromised due to administrative processing timelines.”

