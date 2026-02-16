Student bodies to work hand-in-hand with Nsfas

Student leadership views this as a victory in their struggle for the right to participate in decision-making regarding student accommodation.

Student bodies have welcomed the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) decision to formally recognise the role of student representative councils (SRCs) at tertiary institutions in the placement of students in Nsfas-managed accommodation.

Student housing has been a source of tension between students and the management of various higher education institutions.

Many students have battled to secure accommodation due to financial exclusion.

Others have been expelled from private residences for non-payment caused by delays in Nsfas payments.

After facing pressure from the South African Union of Students (Saus), as well as the broader student movement across all universities, Nsfas recently issued Circular Notice No 3 of 2026.

It stipulates that SRCs would have the right to be consulted on accommodation issues and to provide input on student residences and private accommodation, including their conditions.

The councils would also participate in accommodation oversight teams at campuses.

They would be able to convey the complaints of students on this platform.

The action was taken to address the accommodation crisis affecting many students at different campuses.

Saus president Siyabonga Nkambako welcomed the Nsfas announcement.

“It represents a significant policy shift that affirms SRCs as legitimate and essential stakeholders in student accommodation governance.”

When placing students in accommodation, their preferences would be considered.

The agreement would also ensure zero tolerance against corruption, bribery and exploitation within the accommodation system.

Policy shift aims to ensure transparency and protect students

Saus said the commitments were critical in protecting students from abuse and ensuring transparency and accountability in accommodation allocation.

“Saus views this development as a clear victory for organised students and a reaffirmation that student voices cannot be excluded from decisions that directly affect their safety, dignity and academic success.”

“Accommodation is not merely a logistical issue. It is central to access, retention and the overall student experience,” Nkambako said.

“The circular must be implemented without fail and there must be respect for the consultative role of SRCs without intimidation or marginalisation.”

