Students angry as UFS discontinues provisional registration to curb debt

Students across the three UFS campuses have voiced their concern about the discontinuation of provisional registration

The University of Free State (UFS) has notified students that as of 2026, provisional registration will be discontinued.

This means that students who still owe fees to the institution, or have not secured funding by the time registrations for the 2026 academic year open, will not be allowed to register.

Only students with confirmed full funding, such as Nsfas or a bursary, and no historic debt, will not be required to pay fees before registration.

UFS vs SRC

Speaking to The Citizen the university confirmed that this decision was discussed with the previous student representative council.

“In agreement with the previous Institutional Student Representative Council (ISRC), the university resolved to phase out provisional registration at the end of 2025,” said UFS.

The current Central Student Representative Council (CSRC) president, Orogogile Moleme, disputed this.

“The issue of the outgone SRC is not true. We even requested the minutes where this issue was detailed. The outgone SRC told us that the minutes were fabricated. We have requested the [UFS] management to send us the recording of the meeting where the outgone SRC agreed. However, they did not agree.”

UFS fueled by the desire for financial stability

UFS said has taken this action to improve its finacial stability.

“The university is deeply concerned about the rising levels of student debt and the impact this has on both students and the institution. A comprehensive review of the 2025 registration data found that provisional registration is not an effective mechanism to support students with financial challenges.”

The Democratic Alliance Students Organisation (DASO) at the University of the Free State also voiced its concerns.

“To frame this as a mere call for ‘planning’ is to willfully ignore the systemic delays. There are bureaucratic challenges that students from disadvantaged backgrounds face daily,” it said.

“This decision… strips students of the freedom to pursue education without being penalised for circumstances beyond their control. It is profoundly unfair, as it privileges those with upfront capital while punishing those from less affluent backgrounds. This creates a two-tier system where access is determined by wealth, not merit.”

CSRC president, Moleme, emphasised that the students will not stop fighting until this matter is revoked.

While students across the three UFS campuses continue to express their frustrations over this matter, the institution stands firm in its decision.

“The UFS remains committed to supporting students through sustainable, equitable and proactive financial practices. These practices promote access, success and responsible financial management.”