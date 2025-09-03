Sum-thing to worry about: Here’s the number of Grade 6 pupils failing maths in SA

According to the DBE’s latest first-term results, fewer than 70% of Grade 6 pupils achieved 50% or more in Mathematics.

More than 30% of Grade 6 pupils in South Africa are failing Mathematics, according to the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

This was revealed in a briefing to the portfolio committee on Basic education this week, where officials admitted that performance levels remain below the country’s 2030 education targets.

Fewer than 70% reaching 50% mark

According to the DBE’s latest first-term results, just under 70% of Grade 6 pupils achieved 50% or more in Mathematics, leaving a significant proportion failing to meet the required minimum competency.

“The Department of Basic Education aims to increase to 90% the number of learners in grades 3, 6 and 9 who have mastered the minimum competencies in language and numeracy by the end of each year,” the presentation stated.

“The commission proposes that the required competency levels be defined as 50% and above.”

However, the figures presented indicate that this goal remains distant, with more than a third of Grade 6 children unable to demonstrate basic proficiency.

NDP sets ambitious targets

The department’s strategy is tied to the National Development Plan (NDP), which requires that by 2030, nine out of ten pupils should be competent in both literacy and numeracy.

“90% of students in grades 3, 6 and 9 must achieve 50% or more in the annual national assessments in these subjects,” the presentation explained.

Despite improvements in international benchmarks before the pandemic, local results suggest progress has stalled.

ALSO READ: Parents of children at special-needs school fume over alleged ill treatment

Teacher quality under scrutiny

The DBE stressed that boosting teacher qualifications alone will not fix the problem.

“The solution to the weaknesses in teacher capacity is not simply to train more teachers or for existing teachers to gain higher qualifications,” the department said.

It added that although the proportion of certified teachers has risen from 54% in 1990 to 94% today, learner outcomes in Mathematics remain poor.

ALSO READ: KZN education slams racial violence after Chatsworth school pupil stabbings

Capacity-building programmes

The department pointed to ongoing capacity-building initiatives, including centralised training sessions for foundation and intermediate phase Maths teachers.

These efforts fall under its broader Mathematics, Science and Technology (MST) strategy, which focuses on improving curriculum quality, teacher development, and learner participation.

“All nine provinces have developed their MST Implementation Plans,” the DBE said, adding that targets prioritising key grades have already been set.

NOW READ: Chiloane calls for calm after violent protests at Soshanguve schools