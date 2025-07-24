These are the Gauteng school application walk-in centres

Gauteng parents can now visit dozens of walk-in centres across the province for help. Here’s where to go and who to contact.

Online school admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 officially opened today, Thursday, 24 July 2025. The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said parents have access to multiple walk-in centres across the province to assist with their applications.

The GDE released the full list of decentralised centres amid claims that it had not communicated the locations on time.

The department has dismissed this, stating the information has been made available and there is no reason for parents to be “left in limbo”.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation, Matome Chiloane, will officially switch on the 2026 Online Admissions System on Thursday at Ga-Rankuwa YMCA in Tshwane.

“[This] marks the start of applications for parents and guardians with children going to Grade 1 and Grade 8 at Gauteng public schools in the 2026 academic year,” said the department.

Tshwane walk-in centres available

Parents in Tshwane can also access several decentralised walk-in centres across the North, South and West regions.

In Tshwane North, centres include the Soshanguve Resource Centre, Temba Resource Centre and Dilopye Special School. The Wonderboom Junction Mall and Gauteng North District Office are also assisting.

In Tshwane South, Laerskool Oost-Einde, Lemongang Teachers’ Centre, and Mamelodi Teachers’ Centre are open to parents.

In Tshwane West, the Thuto-Thebe Teachers Centre, Seshoseng Secondary School, and Ikeleng Primary School are offering assistance.



Walk-in centres open across Ekurhuleni

In the Ekurhuleni region, parents can visit walk-in centres in Ekurhuleni North, South and East.

Ekurhuleni North, the district office at the Mupine Building in Benoni, is the only office-based centre, but several others are operating in Kempton Park, Germiston, Tembisa and surrounding areas.

Furthermore, in Ekurhuleni South, the main centre is at 2 Robin Close, Infinity Office Park, Meyersdal.



Johannesburg coverage

In Johannesburg, walk-in support is available in the Central, East, North, South, and West regions. Sites include Muzomuhle Primary in Diepsloot, Lenasia South Secondary, Bree Primary in Mayfair West, and Waverley Girls High.



Sedibeng and West Rand supported

In Sedibeng, centres are operating in Sebokeng, Vanderbijlpark and Vereeniging. The district office in Zone 18, Sebokeng, and another at Kruger and Joubert Street, Vereeniging, are open to the public.

In the West Rand, schools such as Fochville Secondary and Diphalane Primary are offering walk-in support.



The department reiterated its message: “Apply online. Apply on time.”

