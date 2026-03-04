TVET and university courses must match labour market needs, says Manamela

Minister Manamela said Setas plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between educational institutions and employers.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has urged higher education institutions to align their courses with labour market demands, warning that South Africa’s skills system must adapt to rapid technological change.

Speaking at the FoodBev Seta Research Colloquium on Tuesday, Manamela said universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges cannot afford to lag behind.

He emphasised that research must directly shape qualifications, funding priorities and workplace training opportunities.

“Research is not an academic exercise confined to institutions of learning; it is a strategic instrument for economic growth, social transformation and sectoral advancement,” Manamela said.

Aligning qualifications with industry needs

Manamela said the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) play a crucial role in bridging the gap between education institutions and employers.

He pointed to research produced by Setas, including labour market intelligence, sector skills plans and occupational studies, as key tools in guiding investment in training.

“The body of work produced by the FoodBev Seta … provides the critical insights required to guide investment in skills, inform policy direction, and strengthen the responsiveness of our education and training system,” he said.

He added that his department is working to ensure research is directly linked to skills planning, economic priorities and labour market demands.

“Our focus is on building a capable, developmental state supported by high-quality research, responsive qualifications, and an integrated skills system,” Manamela said.

Automation reshaping the world of work

The minister warned that automation, digitalisation and advanced manufacturing are redefining production processes and changing the skills employers require.

“We meet at a time when the world of work is being reshaped by rapid technological change,” he said.

“If South Africa is to remain globally competitive, our skills development system must be agile, future-focused, and aligned to these shifts.”

He called for stronger collaboration between industry, universities and TVET colleges. This is needed to ensure curriculum and workplace-based learning opportunities respond to current and emerging needs.

Entrepreneurship and youth opportunities

Manamela also highlighted entrepreneurship as central to inclusive growth, particularly in the food and beverages manufacturing sector.

“The future of the food and beverages manufacturing sector will not be secured by technical competence alone, but by our ability to nurture innovation, creativity, and an entrepreneurial ethos among our young people, our TVET college students, our university graduates, and our workforce,” he said.

He said empowering young people to develop enterprises and create jobs is essential to strengthening local value chains and driving economic growth.

Partnerships to tackle skills mismatch

Manamela acknowledged ongoing challenges, including skills mismatches and youth unemployment, and said these cannot be addressed in isolation.

“These challenges … cannot be addressed in isolation,” he said, calling for collaboration between government, industry, labour, Setas and education institutions.

He described the colloquium as the beginning of a “sustained and research-led journey” to strengthen the post-school education and training system. This will help position the sector for long-term competitiveness.

