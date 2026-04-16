Umalusi: N1 to N3 exams phased out as policy changes

Despite the changes, Umalusi will continue its oversight role for higher-level vocational qualifications.

Quality assurance body Umalusi has confirmed significant changes in South Africa’s post-school education and training system, following the phasing out of the N1-N3 examinations and the internalisation of National Certificate (Vocational) Levels 2-3 assessments.

Umalusi on Thursday said the Nated Report 190/191 N1-N3 programmes have officially entered a phase-out period, ending a long-standing certification pathway for technical and vocational training.

“Umalusi no longer issues new N3 certificates”, marking the end of certification for new candidates following the closure of registrations in 2023. it said.

The council stressed that while new certifications have ceased, existing qualifications remain valid.

“Issued N3 certificates remain valid,” Umalusi said, adding that it will continue handling re-issues and replacements where necessary.

The phase-out follows Government Gazette 49518, which confirmed that the Nated N1-N3 programmes entered a formal wind-down process on 1 January 2024.

Umalusi further explained that 2025 marked the final year in which it quality assured N2-N3 examinations and issued N3 certificates.

NC(V) levels under DHET control

Alongside the Nated changes, Umalusi also confirmed a major policy shift affecting NC(V) Levels 2 and 3 examinations.

The organisation said it is no longer responsible for quality assurance or certification of these levels, following a directive signed by the Minister of Higher Education and Training on 17 December 2025.

“Umalusi no longer quality assures NC(V) Levels 2-3 exams and issues certificates,” the council stated.

It further clarified that responsibility for these qualifications now rests entirely with the department of higher education and training (DHET), which will also issue statements of results for learners at Levels 2 and 3.

“The DHET will issue a statement of results to confirm learning achievements,” Umalusi said, noting the shift represents a consolidation of assessment functions within the department.

Level 4 certification remains with Umalusi

The body said this ensures that the highest level of the NC(V) qualification remains independently quality assured, even as lower levels are absorbed into departmental processes.

“Umalusi will continue to externally quality assure and certify NC(V) Level 4 exams,” the organisation confirmed.

Umalusi has assured the public that the policy changes will not affect previously issued qualifications or undermine their credibility, emphasising continuity for existing certificate holders while the new system takes full effect.