Unisa confronts ex-student over explosive claims

Unisa accuses a former student of violating a court order by publishing fresh corruption claims against vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has hit back at a former student and “whistle-blower” who has made damaging allegations against vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula, accusing the former student of being in “wilful contempt” of a court order.

Skhumbuzo Vakalisa, director of law firm SM Vakalisa Incorporated, acting on behalf of Unisa and the vice-chancellor, threatened Simamkele Xani with urgent legal action if he did not retract a letter calling for LenkaBula’s suspension amid allegations of corruption, abuse of power and interfering with investigations.

“Our instructions are to demand that your client retract his letter dated 26 November, directed to the council of Unisa, various government organs and/ or institutions and government officials which contains false and defamatory statements by your client against our client, within 24 hours of receipt of this letter of demand,” the letter, addressed to Xani’s lawyers, states.

Last week, Sebako Attorneys addressed a letter to Unisa on Xani’s behalf, accusing LenkaBula of corruption, abuse of power, intimidation and financial misconduct, warning her continued presence poses “a serious risk” of further interference in investigations.

Among the most explosive allegations are that she awarded an R82 million security tender to an ANC MP, used university funds to silence critics and manipulated council appointments to secure her reappointment for a second term.

She is also accused of spending more than R200 million on legal battles to protect her position while student support and academic performance declined.

LenkaBula also allegedly bribed a former employee with more than R500 000 to fabricate sexual harassment claims against a professor who was later cleared.

Xani’s lawyers threatened a legal showdown if the council did not suspend the vice-chancellor by last Friday.

But the university said these claims were not only false and defamatory, but also prohibited under a 2024 interdict issued by High Court in Pretoria Judge Sulet Potterill, which restrains Xani from publishing such allegations.

Ex-student breached court order, says Unisa

The order was granted because of the alleged “false and defamatory” statements published by Xani on 13 November, 2024 on his TikTok account, accusing LenkaBula of being unlawfully appointed as vice-chancellor and not holding the title of professor.

“[Xani] is in wilful contempt of the court order … and has continued to publish false and defamatory statements,” Vakalisa said.

The letter demanded a written retraction or the firm will make an urgent contempt of court application.

