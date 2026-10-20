Unisa council fires audit committee chair over confidential breach

Unisa council fired audit committee chair Gratitude Ramphaka over alleged breaches of confidentiality and governance concerns.

The University of South Africa’s (Unisa) council has fired a top official over alleged breaches of confidentiality, concerns about the effective functioning of the council and a breakdown in the working relationship between the institution and her.

In a letter dated 15 October, Unisa informed Gratitude Ramphaka, who chaired the university’s audit committee, the council had terminated her appointment with immediate effect, following consideration of a report by its code of conduct committee.

Unisa council fired audit committee chair Ramphaka

The letter refers to allegations that confidential council information had been shared with external parties, including the media, as well as concerns about the discharge of council duties and compliance with the code of conduct.

Ramphaka allegedly sought Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela’s intervention over alleged unresolved irregularities, delayed consideration of a forensic investigation and complaints against senior university officials.

The council said the circumstances had materially affected its confidence in the continued working relationship with Ramphaka and raised concerns about its ability to discharge its governance responsibilities effectively.

“The decision is directed at addressing the governance concerns identified by council and protecting the effective functioning and institutional interests of the university,” the letter said.

Unisa instructed Ramphaka to cease exercising the functions and responsibilities attached to council membership, subject to the applicable legal requirements, and to return any university property, confidential documents and access devices in her possession.

University instructed Ramphaka to cease functions and return property

The letter was signed by Dan Mosia, chair of the conduct committee, on behalf of the council.

Unisa did not provide further details about the allegations when approached for comment.

“Unisa confirms that it has no formal relationship with Ms Gratitude Ramphaka. The university also declines to share any details of its past relationship with Ms Ramphaka to a third party,” the institution said.

Ramphaka had not replied to request for comment by the time of publication.

Unisa has faced mounting scrutiny over allegations of governance failures, questionable expenditure, irregular appointments and the treatment of whistle-blowers and critics.

Public protector probes maladministration claims

In May, The Citizen reported that Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka was probing a complaint by former registrar Prof Steward Mothata, who alleged maladministration, unlawful governance and misuse of public funds.

Mothata claimed the university council continued taking decisions, despite allegedly lacking a legally required quorum and questioned expenditure on political and executive events.

The controversy has also spilled into the courts.

In August, the High Court in Pretoria struck Unisa’s urgent application to restrict journalist Edwin Naidu from reporting on alleged governance problems, finding that the matter lacked urgency and ordering the university to pay punitive legal costs.

The public protector has separately found that Unisa’s reappointment of security manager Johannes Matlala after retirement age was irregular and amounted to maladministration.